Tony Khan Says AEW Is Set For 'Huge Expansion'

All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan has revealed the company is set for a "huge expansion" during the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast.

Khan claimed that the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view will be the starting point and the company plans on adding to their roster as part of the expansion.

"There’s gonna be a huge expansion of the company and I think that’s where Double Or Nothing comes in. Our huge signature pay-per-view, we take our quarterly events seriously. I want Double Or Nothing to be one of the great pay-per-views we’ve done and I think the return of crowds is gonna help boost this great card. But I also think that we have to start expanding the roster in AEW and there’s gonna be great moments and great surprises on the show and I believe that we’re also just bell-to-bell gonna deliver an awesome wrestling pay-per-view for the fans at home and for all 5,000-plus in Daily’s Place."

On AEW's new show 'Rampage' being part of that expansion:

"... with Rampage coming in, it’s a great time to expand. We’re gonna do all kinds of expansion, whether it’s the new show, new programming. We’re gonna launch quarterly specials with TNT, these super cards that I’m very excited about. And that is something that we all want and as we plan ahead with TBS and TNT – it’s great to have more programming ahead with TNT."