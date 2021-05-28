Miro Comments On Why He Was The Best In WWE

During a recent interview with The New York Post, former WWE Superstar Rusev, now Miro in AEW revealed why he thought he was the best in the WWE.

"WWE, who cares about that, it is what it is. I was the best there. I‘m the best here. Nothing changed. It’s just the direction of the wind. I came from a killer then they went, ‘Hey I don’t get along with Lana anymore.’ Cool, we will figure that out as well. It doesn’t matter what they give me. I am the best, but it doesn’t mean I’m used the right way. But now that I have the opportunity to be me, I’m going to go out there and I’m going to rip your heart and stick it right into your throat and make you chew it right in front of me and then I’ll kill you and I’ll forgive you. Then we’ll move onto the next. This is who I am and this is who I always wanted to be and now I’m doing it and I can’t be more happy than that."

What are your thoughts on Miro's time in WWE?