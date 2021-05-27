Jimmy Jacobs Has No Plans To Return In An Onscreen Role For IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling creative team member Jimmy Jacobs will not be returning to screen anytime soon.

During an interview with The Wrestling Classic Jacobs revealed that he doesn’t plan on returning in an onscreen role for the company:

“Probably not at IMPACT. I have a lot on my plate there. I do love performing and still take bookings. I love going out there and playing a character. If there was ever a spot in IMPACT where I thought, ‘Yeah, I’d be good for this,’ I would play it. Mostly, that doesn’t come up. If there is someone good to manage or they needed a mouthpiece, I’d go for it, but my plate is full enough as it is.”

