WWE Reportedly Has A Big Push Planned For Xia Li

Mansoor is their big star in Saudi Arabia, while Jinder Mahal is their big star India. Xia Li is being pushed for the China market.

WWE is keen to open up to more markets with international stars.

The tease was made as there was a marking of Xia on the arm of Martinez. The Wrestling Observer is reporting that the current plan is to push Xia. The company is also planning to push more international stars, particularly Chinese stars.

During Tuesday's episode of WWE NXT on USA Network, WWE teased an upcoming feud between Xia Li and Mercedes Martinez.

