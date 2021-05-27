Anthony Ogogo Reveals He Has Suffered An Injury

Ogogo is set to go up against Cody Rhodes in a singles match at this Sunday’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

"I’m sitting here now – I’m very, very open and honest, probably too open and honest… But I am who I am, I do what I do. I’ve got a broken rib right now. My rib’s broken because I did a move in training this week. I did it wrong, and I broke a rib. I’m now wrestling Cody, the best wrestler in the world, with a broken rib… And that’s real, that’s not me just saying that. My rib is f***ed."

Former Olympic boxer Anthony Ogogo revealed in an interview with the Metro.uk that he suffered an injury while practicing a standing elbow drop during training this week.

Women’s Title Match Announced For WWE NXT UK In Two Weeks

WWE has announced that Meiko Satomura will get her NXT UK Women's Championship shot in two weeks. During Thursday’s episode of NXT UK, it was revealed that Satomura will get her chance at Kay L[...] May 27 - WWE has announced that Meiko Satomura will get her NXT UK Women's Championship shot in two weeks. During Thursday’s episode of NXT UK, it was revealed that Satomura will get her chance at Kay L[...]

Jimmy Jacobs Has No Plans To Return In An Onscreen Role For IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling creative team member Jimmy Jacobs will not be returning to screen anytime soon. During an interview with The Wrestling Classic Jacobs revealed that he doesn’t plan on returning[...] May 27 - IMPACT Wrestling creative team member Jimmy Jacobs will not be returning to screen anytime soon. During an interview with The Wrestling Classic Jacobs revealed that he doesn’t plan on returning[...]

WATCH: Official Disney Trailer For 'Jungle Cruise' Starring The Rock

Disney has released a new trailer for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Jungle Cruise” movie. Below is the movie synopsis: "Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride[...] May 27 - Disney has released a new trailer for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Jungle Cruise” movie. Below is the movie synopsis: "Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride[...]

Buff Bagwell Comments On His Recent Arrest

Buff Bagwell has addressed his recent arrest in a Facebook video to his followers. The former WCW star was arrested over the weekend in Georgia for an alleged hit and run incident and was booked for [...] May 27 - Buff Bagwell has addressed his recent arrest in a Facebook video to his followers. The former WCW star was arrested over the weekend in Georgia for an alleged hit and run incident and was booked for [...]

What WWE Has Planned For Eva Marie

WWE has been teasing the return of Eva Marie on Monday Night Raw by airing vignettes of late. In terms of what the company has planned for Marie, Fightful Select reports "the working plan isn’t[...] May 27 - WWE has been teasing the return of Eva Marie on Monday Night Raw by airing vignettes of late. In terms of what the company has planned for Marie, Fightful Select reports "the working plan isn’t[...]

WWE Reportedly Has A Big Push Planned For Xia Li

During Tuesday's episode of WWE NXT on USA Network, WWE teased an upcoming feud between Xia Li and Mercedes Martinez. The tease was made as there was a marking of Xia on the arm of Martinez. The Wres[...] May 27 - During Tuesday's episode of WWE NXT on USA Network, WWE teased an upcoming feud between Xia Li and Mercedes Martinez. The tease was made as there was a marking of Xia on the arm of Martinez. The Wres[...]

WWE Reportedly Considering Six NFL Stadiums To host SummerSlam 2021

WWE SummerSlam has been rumored as taking place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, a report from Sports Business Journal reveals that there are six stadiums being considered for t[...] May 27 - WWE SummerSlam has been rumored as taking place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, a report from Sports Business Journal reveals that there are six stadiums being considered for t[...]

Cody Rhodes Addresses Rumors Of Heat With The Young Bucks

During a media call to hype the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing PPV, Cody Rhodes shot rumors that he has heat The Young Bucks “When I heard that story was floating around, it is when of the thin[...] May 27 - During a media call to hype the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing PPV, Cody Rhodes shot rumors that he has heat The Young Bucks “When I heard that story was floating around, it is when of the thin[...]

WWE Planning To Host SummerSlam On A Saturday Night

The current plan is for SummerSlam 2021 to be held at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, although this hasn't been confirmed by WWE as yet. The Mat Men Podcast is reporting that th[...] May 27 - The current plan is for SummerSlam 2021 to be held at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, although this hasn't been confirmed by WWE as yet. The Mat Men Podcast is reporting that th[...]

Tom Phillips Released By WWE

Tom Phillips has been released from WWE. WWE has yet to confirm the news, but it has been confirmed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. Phillips had been with the company since 2012. Phillips was up [...] May 27 - Tom Phillips has been released from WWE. WWE has yet to confirm the news, but it has been confirmed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. Phillips had been with the company since 2012. Phillips was up [...]

WWE Announces What Match Will Open Next Week’s NXT

WWE issued the following: Kyle O’Reilly, Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne to tangle for NXT Title opportunity Who will face Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: In Your House? [...] May 27 - WWE issued the following: Kyle O’Reilly, Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne to tangle for NXT Title opportunity Who will face Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: In Your House? [...]

Update On Finn Balor's WWE Status - Main Roster Return?

Finn Balor lost his match against NXT Champion Karrion Kross on Tuesday's episode WWE NXT on USA Network and there has been speculation about the future of Balor and maybe seeing him return to the mai[...] May 27 - Finn Balor lost his match against NXT Champion Karrion Kross on Tuesday's episode WWE NXT on USA Network and there has been speculation about the future of Balor and maybe seeing him return to the mai[...]

Cody Rhodes Reveals How Much Time and Effort He Puts Into His Promos

During a recent interview on Gamespot's Wrestle Buddies podcast, Cody Rhodes revealed how much time and effort goes into his promos. "This is probably gonna sound not cool, because a lot of wrestlers[...] May 27 - During a recent interview on Gamespot's Wrestle Buddies podcast, Cody Rhodes revealed how much time and effort goes into his promos. "This is probably gonna sound not cool, because a lot of wrestlers[...]

Booker T Talks Ultimate Warrior and Tells Never Before Heard Story

Booker T recalled his experience with the Ultimate Warrior asking him to help train him for his comeback in the late ’00s. On his experience with Warrior: “I was around the U[...] May 27 - Booker T recalled his experience with the Ultimate Warrior asking him to help train him for his comeback in the late ’00s. On his experience with Warrior: “I was around the U[...]

Jeff Jarrett Reveals Who Came Up With TNA Brand Name

Jeff Jarrett recently appeared on the “My World” podcast, where he discussed how TNA was formed, who came up with the TNA name, and more. Below are the highlights: On how TNA was formed:[...] May 27 - Jeff Jarrett recently appeared on the “My World” podcast, where he discussed how TNA was formed, who came up with the TNA name, and more. Below are the highlights: On how TNA was formed:[...]

Jimmy Smith Comments On Joining WWE RAW Announce Team

We previously reported former UFC and Bellator commentator Jimmy Smith will be replacing Adnan Virk as the lead announcer on Monday Night RAW. WWE has since confirmed that with an official anno[...] May 27 - We previously reported former UFC and Bellator commentator Jimmy Smith will be replacing Adnan Virk as the lead announcer on Monday Night RAW. WWE has since confirmed that with an official anno[...]

ECW Original Mikey Whipwreck To Stop Public Appearances

ECW Original Mikey Whipwreck is stepping back from the ring to look after his health. The former ECW Champion revealed a number of health issues on his Twitter and his desire to spend more time[...] May 26 - ECW Original Mikey Whipwreck is stepping back from the ring to look after his health. The former ECW Champion revealed a number of health issues on his Twitter and his desire to spend more time[...]

WWE Employees Set To Return To The Office In July

WWE will be slowly returning to normal on-screen and today we found out the same will also be happening for WWE staff behind scenes. Personnel for WWE is reportedly headed back to the office at the c[...] May 26 - WWE will be slowly returning to normal on-screen and today we found out the same will also be happening for WWE staff behind scenes. Personnel for WWE is reportedly headed back to the office at the c[...]

Monday's WWE RAW Draws Lowest Viewership Of 2021

This week’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network drew the lowest viewership of the year. The episode averaged 1.62 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the all-important 18-49 demographi[...] May 26 - This week’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network drew the lowest viewership of the year. The episode averaged 1.62 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the all-important 18-49 demographi[...]

Jimmy Smith Joining Monday Night RAW Announce Team

Former UFC and Bellator commentator Jimmy Smith is reportedly going to join the announce team on Monday Night RAW. The news comes after play-by-play commentator Adnan Virk departed WWE earlier this w[...] May 26 - Former UFC and Bellator commentator Jimmy Smith is reportedly going to join the announce team on Monday Night RAW. The news comes after play-by-play commentator Adnan Virk departed WWE earlier this w[...]

Kofi Kingston Has High Praise For Randy Orton

Kofi Kingston was recently interviewed by Matty Paddock of the Daily Star during which he put over Randy Orton as being a future WWE Hall of Famer. “The whole premise of ‘who is the best&[...] May 26 - Kofi Kingston was recently interviewed by Matty Paddock of the Daily Star during which he put over Randy Orton as being a future WWE Hall of Famer. “The whole premise of ‘who is the best&[...]

WWE Announces Three More Dates And Locations For Return To Live Touring

WWE has announced three more dates and locations for their upcoming summer tour. WWE.com: STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the next three live events as part of its[...] May 26 - WWE has announced three more dates and locations for their upcoming summer tour. WWE.com: STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the next three live events as part of its[...]

Reminder: AEW Dynamite Airing Friday This Week

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT has been pre-empted by coverage of the NBA Playoffs and will air on Friday at 10 PM ET. Below is the card for this week's show. - AEW TNT Champi[...] May 26 - This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT has been pre-empted by coverage of the NBA Playoffs and will air on Friday at 10 PM ET. Below is the card for this week's show. - AEW TNT Champi[...]