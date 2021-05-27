WWE Planning To Host SummerSlam On A Saturday Night

The current plan is for SummerSlam 2021 to be held at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, although this hasn't been confirmed by WWE as yet.

The Mat Men Podcast is reporting that the rumored Sunday, August 22nd date may not be the date for the biggest event of the summer. Andrew Zarian noted that the plan is for the event to air on a different day, with Saturday, August 21 rumored.

This date is indeed interesting because it would also be the same night as Manny Pacquaio’s fight, which will also be taking place in Las Vegas

In addition, insider @WrestleVotes reported on Twitter that SummerSlam is listed internally for August 21st.