Jimmy Smith Comments On Joining WWE RAW Announce Team

We previously reported former UFC and Bellator commentator Jimmy Smith will be replacing Adnan Virk as the lead announcer on Monday Night RAW.

WWE has since confirmed that with an official announcement…

JIMMY SMITH JOINS WWE® MONDAY NIGHT RAW®

WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Jimmy Smith will debut as the play-by-play voice for Monday Night Raw starting this Monday, May 31 at 8/7c on USA Network.

Recently, Smith served as an analyst for NXT, where he hosted NXT TakeOver pre-show panels and worked on special projects for the black and gold brand. He is also the daily host of SiriusXM’s Unlocking the Cage and was the host of American Ninja Warrior on G4.

Smith will be joined at ringside for every Monday Night Raw by analysts Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

Smith commented on Twitter:

"Hey guys, well it’s been a busy day . Apparently @WWE

liked my work so far. I know I’m stepping into a new world (I WAS a Mr. Perfect and Bruiser Brody fanatic however) but know I’ll do everything I can to honor the athletes and fans. Watch Monday and judge my work for yourself"