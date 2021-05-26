ECW Original Mikey Whipwreck To Stop Public Appearances

ECW Original Mikey Whipwreck is stepping back from the ring to look after his health.

The former ECW Champion revealed a number of health issues on his Twitter and his desire to spend more time with his family.

Here is what he tweeted:

I want everyone to know... I'm not stopping all public appearances after this weekend out of anger or bitterness. I could go into a long-drawn-out explanation (some people already know the details) but I'll "try" to keep it somewhat short.

Firstly, I have enjoyed being home with my family every day. I never thought I'd be the type but I hate leaving them even for an overnight trip. I've had enough of my kids crying when I pack a bag.

Now for some of the shitty reasons (all medical/mental):

1. Can't drive at night anymore.

2. Crippling social anxiety.

3. I have a hard time hearing and it's embarrassing, even if it shouldn't be. If I say "what" to my wife one more time she may strangle me.

4. I'm fat. We all know this but it's embarrassing, even if it shouldn't be. Yes, I hear the Butterbean comments at conventions. Lol

5. I get confused easily. It's happened where I'll walk around for 20-30 minutes in a store with no recollection of what I was doing or where I was.

6. I stumble over my words quite often and get lost about what I was trying to say or what the topic was.

7. I have pretty intense mood swings. I'm able to mostly keep them in check but sometimes it's a big challenge.

8. I'm beginning to stutter and stammer a lot. It's embarrassing, even if it shouldn't be.

9. I have major migraines practically every day for 6-8 hours. Behind my right eye and it's getting harder and harder to deal with. It's worn me down over the years and it sucks.

Keep in mind I've had 14 concussions (that I remember) & they could very well be playing a huge part in all this. Or they may have nothing to do with it. I'm leaning towards yes, but honestly it's probably a combination of things.

My wife is a saint and I can't thank her enough for her love and patience in dealing with me. All things considered, I'm blessed beyond words and thankful for her and the kids.

-Mikey };>