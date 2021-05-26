Jimmy Smith Joining Monday Night RAW Announce Team
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 26, 2021
Former UFC and Bellator commentator Jimmy Smith is reportedly going to join the announce team on Monday Night RAW.
The news comes after play-by-play commentator Adnan Virk departed WWE earlier this week citing the travel schedule as a reason for stepping down from the role.
According to
Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Jimmy Smith will join Corey Graves and Byron Saxton on the red brand from the May 31 episode. The report notes that Smith is going to provide play-by-play for the role, but he has also worked as an analyst during his time with both UFC and Bellator.
Smith has recently appeared on the pre-show panel for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.
https://wrestlr.me/68320/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed May 26
May 26 - ECW Original Mikey Whipwreck is stepping back from the ring to look after his health. The former ECW Champion revealed a number of health issue[...]
May 26
May 26 - WWE will be slowly returning to normal on-screen and today we found out the same will also be happening for WWE staff behind scenes. Personnel for WW[...]
May 26
May 26 - This week’s episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network drew the lowest viewership of the year. The episode averaged 1.62 million viewers with a[...]
May 26
May 26 - Former UFC and Bellator commentator Jimmy Smith is reportedly going to join the announce team on Monday Night RAW. The news comes after play-by-play [...]
May 26
May 26 - Kofi Kingston was recently interviewed by Matty Paddock of the Daily Star during which he put over Randy Orton as being a future WWE Hall of Famer. &[...]
May 26
May 26 - WWE has announced three more dates and locations for their upcoming summer tour. WWE.com: STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) today a[...]
May 26
May 26 - This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT has been pre-empted by coverage of the NBA Playoffs and will air on Friday at 10 PM ET. Below is the[...]
May 26
May 26 - Eric Bischoff is returning to AEW Dynamite. During an interview on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho revealed that Eric Bischoff will host the Inner C[...]
May 26
May 26 - Serena Deeb will defend the NWA Women’s Title against Riho on the AEW Double Or Nothing pre-show which takes place on Sunday, May 30, 2021 from [...]
May 26
May 26 - Will Ospreay was recently interviewed on The Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast during which he spoke about signing a new contract with New Japan[...]
May 26
May 26 - Jazz was recently interviewed on Da Podcast, during which she talked about the AEW/IMPACT crossover, her WWE release, and more. On not being sure why[...]
May 26
May 26 - NJPW star and current IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion El Desperado revealed on Twitter to fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Suzuki-[...]
May 26
May 26 - As previously reported, former WCW star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell was arrested this past weekend and charged with various misdemeanors. In an[...]
May 26
May 26 - Lead WWE RAW announcer Adnan Virk announced that he mutually parted with WWE after only a month with the company yesterday and cited travel issues as [...]
May 26
May 26 - During promotion for his upcoming movie Fast & Furious 9, John Cena called Taiwan a country and which caused a major backlash with his Chinese fan[...]
May 25
May 25 - The rematch between NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Finn Balor took place on Wednesday’s episode of WWE NXT. Kross put the title on the li[...]
May 25
May 25 - WWE has announced two big matches for next week’s episode of NXT: - NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete D[...]
May 25
May 25 - CM Punk has got fans talking on social media taking a troll shot at his former rival John Cena. Punk took changed his Twitter bio to, “Taiwan i[...]
May 25
May 25 - Chelsea Green has now been medically cleared to get back in the ring. Green made the announcement on Twitter noting that after three surgeries on her[...]
May 25
May 25 - NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis finally has a challenger for the upcoming NWA When Our Shadows Fall pay-per-view on June 6. Trevor Mu[...]
May 25
May 25 - Ring of Honor has announced on this week’s ROH Week By Week that the competitors for the 2021 edition of Survival of the Fittest. Below a[...]
May 25
May 25 - During Monday's WWE Raw, Bobby Lashley had more ladies by his side during the broadcast. The group was made up of women from a variety of fitness bac[...]
May 25
May 25 - AEW fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming Stadium Stampede match featuring The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle. The match will take place this Sun[...]
May 25
May 25 - Adnan Virk has commented on his WWE departure on Twitter. He tweeted: "Thanks to @WWE for a wonderful opportunity. The weekly travel along with my o[...]
May 25
May 25 - Brian Pellegatto, who was the Senior Vice President of Production for WWE has been released today, according to PWInsider. Brian Pellegatto had been [...]