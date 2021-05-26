Jimmy Smith Joining Monday Night RAW Announce Team

Former UFC and Bellator commentator Jimmy Smith is reportedly going to join the announce team on Monday Night RAW.

The news comes after play-by-play commentator Adnan Virk departed WWE earlier this week citing the travel schedule as a reason for stepping down from the role.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Jimmy Smith will join Corey Graves and Byron Saxton on the red brand from the May 31 episode. The report notes that Smith is going to provide play-by-play for the role, but he has also worked as an analyst during his time with both UFC and Bellator.

Smith has recently appeared on the pre-show panel for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.