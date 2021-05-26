WWE Announces Three More Dates And Locations For Return To Live Touring
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 26, 2021
WWE has announced three more dates and locations for their upcoming summer tour.
WWE.com:
STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the next three live events as part of its 25-city touring schedule this summer. The tour now includes:
- Friday, July 23: SmackDown – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland
- Monday, July 26: Raw – T-Mobile Center in Kansas City - Friday, July 30: SmackDown – Target Center in Minneapolis
Tickets for the live events in Cleveland, Kansas City and Minneapolis go sale next Friday, June 4 at 10 am local time in each market.
Additional tour stops and on-sale dates will be announced in the coming weeks.
