WWE Announces Three More Dates And Locations For Return To Live Touring

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 26, 2021

WWE has announced three more dates and locations for their upcoming summer tour.

WWE.com:

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the next three live events as part of its 25-city touring schedule this summer. The tour now includes:

- Friday, July 23: SmackDown – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland

- Monday, July 26: Raw – T-Mobile Center in Kansas City

- Friday, July 30: SmackDown – Target Center in Minneapolis

Tickets for the live events in Cleveland, Kansas City and Minneapolis go sale next Friday, June 4 at 10 am local time in each market.

Additional tour stops and on-sale dates will be announced in the coming weeks.