Next week’s episode has also been pre-empted and will air on June 4.

- AEW TNT Championship: Miro (c) vs. Dante Martin - Joey Janela vs. Hangman Page - The Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Stu Grayson vs. Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky - Darby Allin vs. Cezar Bononi - Open Challenge: Jade Cargill vs. TBD - Cody Rhodes & Anthony Ogogo Double or Nothing weigh-in - Hikaru Shida celebrates one year as AEW World Women’s Champion - Orange Cassidy responds to Kenny Omega’s offer - Eric Bischoff to appear

Below is the card for this week's show.

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT has been pre-empted by coverage of the NBA Playoffs and will air on Friday at 10 PM ET.

Kofi Kingston Has High Praise For Randy Orton

Kofi Kingston was recently interviewed by Matty Paddock of the Daily Star during which he put over Randy Orton as being a future WWE Hall of Famer. “The whole premise of ‘who is the best&[...] May 26 - Kofi Kingston was recently interviewed by Matty Paddock of the Daily Star during which he put over Randy Orton as being a future WWE Hall of Famer. “The whole premise of ‘who is the best&[...]

WWE Announces Three More Dates And Locations For Return To Live Touring

WWE has announced three more dates and locations for their upcoming summer tour. WWE.com: STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the next three live events as part of its[...] May 26 - WWE has announced three more dates and locations for their upcoming summer tour. WWE.com: STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the next three live events as part of its[...]

Reminder: AEW Dynamite Airing Friday This Week

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT has been pre-empted by coverage of the NBA Playoffs and will air on Friday at 10 PM ET. Below is the card for this week's show. - AEW TNT Champi[...] May 26 - This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT has been pre-empted by coverage of the NBA Playoffs and will air on Friday at 10 PM ET. Below is the card for this week's show. - AEW TNT Champi[...]

Eric Bischoff To Appear Friday's AEW Dynamite

Eric Bischoff is returning to AEW Dynamite. During an interview on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho revealed that Eric Bischoff will host the Inner Circle Celebration on the May 28 episode. "This Fr[...] May 26 - Eric Bischoff is returning to AEW Dynamite. During an interview on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho revealed that Eric Bischoff will host the Inner Circle Celebration on the May 28 episode. "This Fr[...]

AEW Double Or Nothing Buy-In Match Confirmed, Updated Card

Serena Deeb will defend the NWA Women’s Title against Riho on the AEW Double Or Nothing pre-show which takes place on Sunday, May 30, 2021 from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. [...] May 26 - Serena Deeb will defend the NWA Women’s Title against Riho on the AEW Double Or Nothing pre-show which takes place on Sunday, May 30, 2021 from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. [...]

Will Ospreay Discusses His Commitment To NJPW, New Contract & More

Will Ospreay was recently interviewed on The Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast during which he spoke about signing a new contract with New Japan, winning the world title from Kota Ibushi and mor[...] May 26 - Will Ospreay was recently interviewed on The Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast during which he spoke about signing a new contract with New Japan, winning the world title from Kota Ibushi and mor[...]

Jazz Still Unsure Why WWE Released Her, AEW/IMPACT Crossover & More

Jazz was recently interviewed on Da Podcast, during which she talked about the AEW/IMPACT crossover, her WWE release, and more. On not being sure why she was released from WWE: "Regardless of how th[...] May 26 - Jazz was recently interviewed on Da Podcast, during which she talked about the AEW/IMPACT crossover, her WWE release, and more. On not being sure why she was released from WWE: "Regardless of how th[...]

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion El Desperado Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis

NJPW star and current IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion El Desperado revealed on Twitter to fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Suzuki-Gun member was scheduled to defend his title at th[...] May 26 - NJPW star and current IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion El Desperado revealed on Twitter to fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Suzuki-Gun member was scheduled to defend his title at th[...]

Update On The Arrest Of Former WCW Star Buff Bagwell

As previously reported, former WCW star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell was arrested this past weekend and charged with various misdemeanors. In an update from PWInsider, a report notes that Bagwel[...] May 26 - As previously reported, former WCW star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell was arrested this past weekend and charged with various misdemeanors. In an update from PWInsider, a report notes that Bagwel[...]

Adult Entertainment Website Offers Adnan Virk A Job For Play-By-Play

Lead WWE RAW announcer Adnan Virk announced that he mutually parted with WWE after only a month with the company yesterday and cited travel issues as the reason to his departure. Since leaving he's h[...] May 26 - Lead WWE RAW announcer Adnan Virk announced that he mutually parted with WWE after only a month with the company yesterday and cited travel issues as the reason to his departure. Since leaving he's h[...]

JBL Comments On John Cena Receiving Backlash For Calling Taiwan A Country

During promotion for his upcoming movie Fast & Furious 9, John Cena called Taiwan a country and which caused a major backlash with his Chinese fanbase. Cena said Taiwan is the “first countr[...] May 26 - During promotion for his upcoming movie Fast & Furious 9, John Cena called Taiwan a country and which caused a major backlash with his Chinese fanbase. Cena said Taiwan is the “first countr[...]

Karrion Kross Retains NXT Title In Rematch Against Finn Balor

The rematch between NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Finn Balor took place on Wednesday’s episode of WWE NXT. Kross put the title on the line in the main event of the broadcast. Kross[...] May 25 - The rematch between NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Finn Balor took place on Wednesday’s episode of WWE NXT. Kross put the title on the line in the main event of the broadcast. Kross[...]

Big #1 Contender’s and Tag Title Match Announced For Next Week’s NXT

WWE has announced two big matches for next week’s episode of NXT: - NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano- NXT Tag Team Championship[...] May 25 - WWE has announced two big matches for next week’s episode of NXT: - NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne vs. Johnny Gargano- NXT Tag Team Championship[...]

CM Punk Trolls His Former Rival John Cena For His China Apology

CM Punk has got fans talking on social media taking a troll shot at his former rival John Cena. Punk took changed his Twitter bio to, “Taiwan is a country”. This comes after John Cena rec[...] May 25 - CM Punk has got fans talking on social media taking a troll shot at his former rival John Cena. Punk took changed his Twitter bio to, “Taiwan is a country”. This comes after John Cena rec[...]

Chelsea Green Cleared To Return To The Ring

Chelsea Green has now been medically cleared to get back in the ring. Green made the announcement on Twitter noting that after three surgeries on her arm she is now cleared to get back to action. [...] May 25 - Chelsea Green has now been medically cleared to get back in the ring. Green made the announcement on Twitter noting that after three surgeries on her arm she is now cleared to get back to action. [...]

Main Event Confirmed For NWA When Our Shadows Fall Pay-Per-View

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis finally has a challenger for the upcoming NWA When Our Shadows Fall pay-per-view on June 6. Trevor Murdoch became the new #1 contender on Tuesday&rsquo[...] May 25 - NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis finally has a challenger for the upcoming NWA When Our Shadows Fall pay-per-view on June 6. Trevor Murdoch became the new #1 contender on Tuesday&rsquo[...]

ROH Announces First Round Matches For Survival of the Fittest

Ring of Honor has announced on this week’s ROH Week By Week that the competitors for the 2021 edition of Survival of the Fittest. Below are the first round matches for the tournament: - [...] May 25 - Ring of Honor has announced on this week’s ROH Week By Week that the competitors for the 2021 edition of Survival of the Fittest. Below are the first round matches for the tournament: - [...]

Identity Of Bobby Lashley’s Ladies On WWE RAW - MMA Fighter, Fashion Models & More

During Monday's WWE Raw, Bobby Lashley had more ladies by his side during the broadcast. The group was made up of women from a variety of fitness backgrounds, including one from the world of MMA. Je[...] May 25 - During Monday's WWE Raw, Bobby Lashley had more ladies by his side during the broadcast. The group was made up of women from a variety of fitness backgrounds, including one from the world of MMA. Je[...]

AEW Planning A 'Unique Live Experience' For Sunday's Stadium Stampede Match

AEW fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming Stadium Stampede match featuring The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle. The match will take place this Sunday at the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view with[...] May 25 - AEW fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming Stadium Stampede match featuring The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle. The match will take place this Sunday at the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view with[...]

Adnan Virk Comments On His WWE Release, Thanks Graves and Saxton

Adnan Virk has commented on his WWE departure on Twitter. He tweeted: "Thanks to @WWE for a wonderful opportunity. The weekly travel along with my other jobs was a grind for me and my family. Am gra[...] May 25 - Adnan Virk has commented on his WWE departure on Twitter. He tweeted: "Thanks to @WWE for a wonderful opportunity. The weekly travel along with my other jobs was a grind for me and my family. Am gra[...]

Senior Vice President Of WWE Production Released Today

Brian Pellegatto, who was the Senior Vice President of Production for WWE has been released today, according to PWInsider. Brian Pellegatto had been with the company for nearly nine years having join[...] May 25 - Brian Pellegatto, who was the Senior Vice President of Production for WWE has been released today, according to PWInsider. Brian Pellegatto had been with the company for nearly nine years having join[...]

Update On Today's WWE Firings, A Number Of Divisions Folded and Merged

In an update on today's WWE firings, PWInsider is reporting that WWE Network, production, and digital sides all saw "heavy departures." The report also notes that a number of divisions will be merged[...] May 25 - In an update on today's WWE firings, PWInsider is reporting that WWE Network, production, and digital sides all saw "heavy departures." The report also notes that a number of divisions will be merged[...]

AEW Dynamite Moving To Friday's In June? Post-Double Or Nothing Episode Moved

The AEW Dynamite episode following the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view will not air in its usual Wednesday slot but has instead been moved to Friday 6/4 at 10 PM EST, according to PWInsider. [...] May 25 - The AEW Dynamite episode following the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view will not air in its usual Wednesday slot but has instead been moved to Friday 6/4 at 10 PM EST, according to PWInsider. [...]

WWE To Move SummerSlam 2021 To A Different Venue?

We reported a few days back that WWE planning to hold SummerSlam 2021 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on August 22. However, some sources are now reporting that WWE may be forced to choos[...] May 25 - We reported a few days back that WWE planning to hold SummerSlam 2021 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on August 22. However, some sources are now reporting that WWE may be forced to choos[...]