AEW Double Or Nothing Buy-In Match Confirmed, Updated Card
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 26, 2021
Serena Deeb will defend the NWA Women’s Title against Riho on the AEW Double Or Nothing pre-show which takes place on Sunday, May 30, 2021 from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.
Below is the updated card:
Triple Threat for the AEW World Title: PAC vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Kenny Omega (c)
AEW Women’s World Title Match: Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida (c)
AEW TNT Title Match: Lance Archer vs. Miro (c)
AEW World Tag Team Titles Match: Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley vs. The Young Bucks (c)
Stadium Stampede Match: The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz) vs. The Pinnacle (MJF, Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood, Shawn Spears, Wardlow)
Casino Battle Royale for a Future AEW World Title Shot Christian Cage, Matt Sydal, Jungle Boy, Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, Colt Cabana, 10, Evil Uno, Powerhouse Hobbs, Penta El Zero Miedo, Nick Comoroto, Lee Johnson, Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, Griff Garrison, Brian Pillman Jr., Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, TBA
Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo
“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Brian Cage
Sting and Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky
NWA Women’s World Title Match: Riho vs. Serena Deeb (c)