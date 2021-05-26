Jazz Still Unsure Why WWE Released Her, AEW/IMPACT Crossover & More

Jazz was recently interviewed on Da Podcast, during which she talked about the AEW/IMPACT crossover, her WWE release, and more.

On not being sure why she was released from WWE:

"Regardless of how things ended, I’m still grateful for that and I still say that I should probably just now be retiring from WWE honestly. That’s how I feel what I brought to the table in WWE. Me leaving WWE should have been on my terms when I was ready to leave. But, I still today don’t understand why I was released. I don’t know. I don’t know if I wasn’t a kiss-ass or what, I don’t know because I was not a kiss ass and I spoke up for myself, you know? And back then, they didn’t like that sh*t so, it is what it is."

On the AEW/IMPACT crossover:

"I mean, the girls in IMPACT, they’re happy with what they’re doing. They’re all getting the opportunity to shine. No, I can’t see IMPACT girls going to AEW or AEW girls coming to IMPACT. I mean, would they do it? I’m sure. But there’s no need. I don’t feel — I don’t think it’ll benefit neither promotion honestly. The whole thing with — oh God. Aw man, I have a bad memory. What’s his name? The one that just came over and took IMPACT’s — yeah, Kenny Omega. See, that’s something different there. You know, if they send the AEW [Women’s] Champion over to [IMPACT] to work some of their girls, then we’ll have something. But yes, just swapping talent like that, I don’t know. I really don’t know."