Update On The Arrest Of Former WCW Star Buff Bagwell

As previously reported, former WCW star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell was arrested this past weekend and charged with various misdemeanors.

In an update from PWInsider, a report notes that Bagwell was involved in a car accident on the 22 of May in addition to Bagwell’s previous accident in August of 2020.

Police records reveal Bagwell was driving his 2007 Saab when he is reported to have struck a 2006 Acura from behind. Bagwell drove away from the scene and the driver in the Acura followed Bagwell for two miles until Bagwell came to a stop.

Bagwell told police he didn't stop as his vehicle was having "better issues."

Once police found Bagwell had an outstanding warrant out for his arrest from the 2020 accident they took him into custody.