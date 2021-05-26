Adult Entertainment Website Offers Adnan Virk A Job For Play-By-Play

Lead WWE RAW announcer Adnan Virk announced that he mutually parted with WWE after only a month with the company yesterday and cited travel issues as the reason to his departure.

Since leaving he's had a very interesting offer of work from adult entertainment website CamSoda who has offered Virk $50,000 to do play-by-play for an upcoming MMA PPV.

The PPV, ‘MMA Fight Circus Volume 3’, airs from Thailand on June 19. It includes such things as a ‘Siamese Boxing match’ (tied together 2-man teams), Indian Leg Wrestling between female Russian fighters, a Muay Thai fight in a phone booth, a ‘Human Cockfighting’ bout featuring Karate vs. Taekwondo, an intergender Muay Thai fight and a main event featuring former UFC fighter Will Chope facing local fighters Bank and No Money 2-on-1. Bob Sapp will lead ‘Team Blue’ against Jon Nutt and ‘Team Red’ as well.

CamSoda Vice President Daryn Parker issued the following letter to Virk:

Dear Mr. Virk,

After hearing of your parting of ways with WWE, I want to give you the chance to get back behind the announcers desk for an event like you’ve never experienced before. Through the course of your illustrious career, you’ve covered everything from college football and basketball, baseball, even professional wrestling (albeit brief) but the one thing missing on your resume is MMA. That’s where Fight Circus Presented by CamSoda comes in.

With Fight Circus Vol. 3 set to take place on June 19 in Thailand, I’d like to formally extend a $50,000 offer for you to be the official play-by-play announcer for the event. The combination of your professionalism and the wildness of the fights will take the broadcast to a whole new level. The card includes a muay-thai bout taking place inside a phone booth, a 2-on-1 MMA battle between a UFC veteran and two inexperienced brothers, and more.

This is a chance at redemption, Adnan. After seven long weeks catching flack from wrestling fans, this is your opportunity to stick it to the haters and position yourself back on the pantheon of broadcasting titans like Anik, Buck and Scully.

If interested, please reach out to me at daryn@camsoda.com. Would love to coordinate a phone call to discuss logistics.

I look forward to hearing from you!

Best,

Daryn Parker

Vice President, CamSoda