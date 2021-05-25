Karrion Kross Retains NXT Title In Rematch Against Finn Balor

The rematch between NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Finn Balor took place on Wednesday’s episode of WWE NXT.

Kross put the title on the line in the main event of the broadcast. Kross worked over the spine of Balor throughout the match while Balor targeted the ribs of Kross.

After being beaten down, Balor tried to make a comeback. Kross locked in the rear-naked choke for the win.

Now, Kross will await the winner of the triple threat number one contender match scheduled for NXT next week, featuring Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Johnny Gargano. The winner of that match will advance to NXT TakeOver: In Your House on June 13.