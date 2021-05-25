Big #1 Contender’s and Tag Title Match Announced For Next Week’s NXT

ALSO NEXT WEEK: @NashCarterWWE & @WesLee_WWE will put the #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles on the line against @RaulMendozaWWE & @joaquinwilde_ ! pic.twitter.com/jDDy7pBdzT

Per #WWENXT GM @RealKingRegal , @KORcombat vs. @PeteDunneYxB vs. @JohnnyGargano NEXT WEEK. The winner will face the #NXTChampion at #NXTTakeOver : In Your House! #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/KczsUCZMn9

Karrion Kross Retains NXT Title In Rematch Against Finn Balor

The rematch between NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Finn Balor took place on Wednesday’s episode of WWE NXT. Kross put the title on the li[...] May 25 - The rematch between NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Finn Balor took place on Wednesday’s episode of WWE NXT. Kross put the title on the li[...]

WWE has announced two big matches for next week’s episode of NXT: - NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete D[...] May 25 - WWE has announced two big matches for next week’s episode of NXT: - NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete D[...]

CM Punk Trolls His Former Rival John Cena For His China Apology

CM Punk has got fans talking on social media taking a troll shot at his former rival John Cena. Punk took changed his Twitter bio to, “Taiwan i[...] May 25 - CM Punk has got fans talking on social media taking a troll shot at his former rival John Cena. Punk took changed his Twitter bio to, “Taiwan i[...]

Chelsea Green Cleared To Return To The Ring

Chelsea Green has now been medically cleared to get back in the ring. Green made the announcement on Twitter noting that after three surgeries on her[...] May 25 - Chelsea Green has now been medically cleared to get back in the ring. Green made the announcement on Twitter noting that after three surgeries on her[...]

Main Event Confirmed For NWA When Our Shadows Fall Pay-Per-View

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis finally has a challenger for the upcoming NWA When Our Shadows Fall pay-per-view on June 6. Trevor Mu[...] May 25 - NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis finally has a challenger for the upcoming NWA When Our Shadows Fall pay-per-view on June 6. Trevor Mu[...]

ROH Announces First Round Matches For Survival of the Fittest

Ring of Honor has announced on this week’s ROH Week By Week that the competitors for the 2021 edition of Survival of the Fittest. Below a[...] May 25 - Ring of Honor has announced on this week’s ROH Week By Week that the competitors for the 2021 edition of Survival of the Fittest. Below a[...]

Identity Of Bobby Lashley’s Ladies On WWE RAW - MMA Fighter, Fashion Models & More

During Monday's WWE Raw, Bobby Lashley had more ladies by his side during the broadcast. The group was made up of women from a variety of fitness bac[...] May 25 - During Monday's WWE Raw, Bobby Lashley had more ladies by his side during the broadcast. The group was made up of women from a variety of fitness bac[...]

AEW Planning A 'Unique Live Experience' For Sunday's Stadium Stampede Match

AEW fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming Stadium Stampede match featuring The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle. The match will take place this Sun[...] May 25 - AEW fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming Stadium Stampede match featuring The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle. The match will take place this Sun[...]

Adnan Virk Comments On His WWE Release, Thanks Graves and Saxton

Adnan Virk has commented on his WWE departure on Twitter. He tweeted: "Thanks to @WWE for a wonderful opportunity. The weekly travel along with my o[...] May 25 - Adnan Virk has commented on his WWE departure on Twitter. He tweeted: "Thanks to @WWE for a wonderful opportunity. The weekly travel along with my o[...]

Senior Vice President Of WWE Production Released Today

Brian Pellegatto, who was the Senior Vice President of Production for WWE has been released today, according to PWInsider. Brian Pellegatto had been [...] May 25 - Brian Pellegatto, who was the Senior Vice President of Production for WWE has been released today, according to PWInsider. Brian Pellegatto had been [...]

Update On Today's WWE Firings, A Number Of Divisions Folded and Merged

In an update on today's WWE firings, PWInsider is reporting that WWE Network, production, and digital sides all saw "heavy departures." The report al[...] May 25 - In an update on today's WWE firings, PWInsider is reporting that WWE Network, production, and digital sides all saw "heavy departures." The report al[...]

AEW Dynamite Moving To Friday's In June? Post-Double Or Nothing Episode Moved

The AEW Dynamite episode following the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view will not air in its usual Wednesday slot but has instead been moved to [...] May 25 - The AEW Dynamite episode following the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view will not air in its usual Wednesday slot but has instead been moved to [...]

WWE To Move SummerSlam 2021 To A Different Venue?

We reported a few days back that WWE planning to hold SummerSlam 2021 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on August 22. However, some sources[...] May 25 - We reported a few days back that WWE planning to hold SummerSlam 2021 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on August 22. However, some sources[...]

WWE Firing More Staff Today, Top Executive Reportedly Gone

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting there have been a number of backstage releases within WWE today. PWInsider has revealed the digital dep[...] May 25 - Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting there have been a number of backstage releases within WWE today. PWInsider has revealed the digital dep[...]

WWE Announces They Have Mutually Parted Ways With Adnan Virk

WWE has released newly appointed lead Monday Night Raw announcer Adnan Virk. In a brief statement on their website the company thanked Adana for his [...] May 25 - WWE has released newly appointed lead Monday Night Raw announcer Adnan Virk. In a brief statement on their website the company thanked Adana for his [...]

AEW Announces Final Card For Tonight’s DARK

AEW has announced more matches for tonight's edition of DARK on YouTube. Check out the full lineup below. - Big Swole & KiLynn King vs. The Bunn[...] May 25 - AEW has announced more matches for tonight's edition of DARK on YouTube. Check out the full lineup below. - Big Swole & KiLynn King vs. The Bunn[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT - Big Title Match, Ring Returns and Debuts!

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network looks to be a big one! In the main event, Finn Balor will be going up against NXT Champion Ka[...] May 25 - Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network looks to be a big one! In the main event, Finn Balor will be going up against NXT Champion Ka[...]

John Cena Apologizes To China After Major Backlash Over Comment Made About Taiwan

John Cena has publically issued an apology to China after referring to Taiwan as a country while doing media for Fast9. Cena referred to Taiwan as "t[...] May 25 - John Cena has publically issued an apology to China after referring to Taiwan as a country while doing media for Fast9. Cena referred to Taiwan as "t[...]

AEW Star Expecting A Second Child

Ethan Page has shared some great news on social media. On Monday he announced that he and his wife are expecting their second child. Page posted on [...] May 25 - Ethan Page has shared some great news on social media. On Monday he announced that he and his wife are expecting their second child. Page posted on [...]

Alexa Bliss Reveals Her Pet Pig Larry-Steve Has Died

WWE superstar Alexa Bliss announced today the death of her pet pig, Larry-Steve. The WWE star claimed Larry-Steve died in severe pain after multiple [...] May 25 - WWE superstar Alexa Bliss announced today the death of her pet pig, Larry-Steve. The WWE star claimed Larry-Steve died in severe pain after multiple [...]

Former WCW Star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell Arrested

Former WCW star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell was arrested on Saturday, May 22 and charged with various misdemeanors. Bagwell posted bond on Monda[...] May 25 - Former WCW star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell was arrested on Saturday, May 22 and charged with various misdemeanors. Bagwell posted bond on Monda[...]

Natalya & Tamina Retain Women's Tag Team Titles Against Jax & Baszler in Raw Main Event

In the main event of tonight's episode of Raw, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya Neidhart & Tamina Snuka successfully retained their[...] May 24 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Raw, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya Neidhart & Tamina Snuka successfully retained their[...]

U.S. Champion Sheamus Defeats Humberto Carrillo on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE United States Champion "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus picked up a victory over Humberto Carrillo. After the match [...] May 24 - On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE United States Champion "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus picked up a victory over Humberto Carrillo. After the match [...]

NWA Star Paul Christy Passes Away Aged 82

WNS has received word that NWA star Paul Christy has passed away aged 82. He had been dealing with Parkinson's disease in recent years. Chrisy worked[...] May 24 - WNS has received word that NWA star Paul Christy has passed away aged 82. He had been dealing with Parkinson's disease in recent years. Chrisy worked[...]