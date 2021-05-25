Identity Of Bobby Lashley’s Ladies On WWE RAW - MMA Fighter, Fashion Models & More
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 25, 2021
During Monday's WWE Raw, Bobby Lashley had more ladies by his side during the broadcast.
The group was made up of women from a variety of fitness backgrounds, including one from the world of MMA.
Jessica Borga, a Bellator MMA fighter, appeared in the segments with Lashley on the show, and so did fashion model Ijaza Saadat, Cristina, fitness trainer Mia Lanz, and personal trainer Yesi Mena.
