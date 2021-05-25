Update On Today's WWE Firings, A Number Of Divisions Folded and Merged

In an update on today's WWE firings, PWInsider is reporting that WWE Network, production, and digital sides all saw "heavy departures."

The report also notes that a number of divisions will be merged under one division with them being overseen by Kevin Dunn.

The company felt like they were making too many redundancies in recent years across multiple departments and merging their two graphics departments for TV and digital could allow them to get the work done with a smaller team.

Since the pandemic has hit the company has shown they can work with smaller numbers and still get things done so they will "cut to the bone" if needed.