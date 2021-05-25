WWE To Move SummerSlam 2021 To A Different Venue?

We reported a few days back that WWE planning to hold SummerSlam 2021 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on August 22.

However, some sources are now reporting that WWE may be forced to choose another location for their biggest pay-per-view of the summer as the Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence Jr fight has been announced for August 21 in Las Vegas.

The feeling is they will struggle to fill the Allegiant Stadium with 60,000 given they will not be the biggest event in town that weekend.

It remains unclear if WWE will change course but it is highly likely they will do so.