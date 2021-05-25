WWE Announces They Have Mutually Parted Ways With Adnan Virk

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 25, 2021

WWE has released newly appointed lead Monday Night Raw announcer Adnan Virk.

In a brief statement on their website the company thanked Adana for his work and their parting seems to be mutual.

Virk was only made the new lead announcer of the company's flagship brand back in April working alongside Corey Graves and Byron Saxon.

Below is the statement the company released on their official website:

"WWE and Adnan Virk have mutually agreed to part ways. WWE thanks Adnan for his work."



