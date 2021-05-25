WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
John Cena Apologizes To China After Major Backlash Over Comment Made About Taiwan

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 25, 2021

John Cena has publically issued an apology to China after referring to Taiwan as a country while doing media for Fast9.

Cena referred to Taiwan as "the first country to watch" the new movie, which caused a lot of backlash from Chinese fans. He posted an apology on the Sina Weibo social media platform

Here is what he said:

"Hi China, I’m John Cena. I’m in the middle of Fast and Furious 9 promotions. I’m doing a lot of interviews. I made a mistake in one of my interviews,” Cena said in his apology video. “Everyone was asking me if I could use Chinese – [movie] staff gave me a lot of information, so there was a lot of interviews and information.

"I made one mistake. I have to say something very, very, very important now. I love and respect China and Chinese people. I’m very, very sorry about my mistake. I apologize, I apologize, I’m very sorry. You must understand that I really love, really respect China and the Chinese people. My apologies. See you."


May 25
ROH Announces First Round Matches For Survival of the Fittest
Ring of Honor has announced on this week’s ROH Week By Week that the competitors for the 2021 edition of Survival of the Fittest.  Below a[...]
May 25
Identity Of Bobby Lashley’s Ladies On WWE RAW - MMA Fighter, Fashion Models & More
During Monday's WWE Raw, Bobby Lashley had more ladies by his side during the broadcast. The group was made up of women from a variety of fitness bac[...]
May 25
AEW Planning A 'Unique Live Experience' For Sunday's Stadium Stampede Match
AEW fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming Stadium Stampede match featuring The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle. The match will take place this Sun[...]
May 25
Adnan Virk Comments On His WWE Release, Thanks Graves and Saxton
Adnan Virk has commented on his WWE departure on Twitter. He tweeted: "Thanks to @WWE for a wonderful opportunity. The weekly travel along with my o[...]
May 25
Senior Vice President Of WWE Production Released Today
Brian Pellegatto, who was the Senior Vice President of Production for WWE has been released today, according to PWInsider. Brian Pellegatto had been [...]
May 25
Update On Today's WWE Firings, A Number Of Divisions Folded and Merged
In an update on today's WWE firings, PWInsider is reporting that WWE Network, production, and digital sides all saw "heavy departures." The report al[...]
May 25
AEW Dynamite Moving To Friday's In June? Post-Double Or Nothing Episode Moved
The AEW Dynamite episode following the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view will not air in its usual Wednesday slot but has instead been moved to [...]
May 25
WWE To Move SummerSlam 2021 To A Different Venue?
We reported a few days back that WWE planning to hold SummerSlam 2021 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on August 22.  However, some sources[...]
May 25
WWE Firing More Staff Today, Top Executive Reportedly Gone
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting there have been a number of backstage releases within WWE today.  PWInsider has revealed the digital dep[...]
May 25
WWE Announces They Have Mutually Parted Ways With Adnan Virk
WWE has released newly appointed lead Monday Night Raw announcer Adnan Virk. In a brief statement on their website the company thanked Adana for his [...]
May 25
AEW Announces Final Card For Tonight’s DARK
AEW has announced more matches for tonight's edition of DARK on YouTube. Check out the full lineup below. - Big Swole & KiLynn King vs. The Bunn[...]
May 25
Preview For Tonight's WWE NXT - Big Title Match, Ring Returns and Debuts!
Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network looks to be a big one! In the main event, Finn Balor will be going up against NXT Champion Ka[...]
May 25
May 25
AEW Star Expecting A Second Child
Ethan Page has shared some great news on social media. On Monday he announced that he and his wife are expecting their second child. Page posted on [...]
May 25
Alexa Bliss Reveals Her Pet Pig Larry-Steve Has Died
WWE superstar Alexa Bliss announced today the death of her pet pig, Larry-Steve. The WWE star claimed Larry-Steve died in severe pain after multiple [...]
May 25
Former WCW Star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell Arrested
Former WCW star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell was arrested on Saturday, May 22 and charged with various misdemeanors. Bagwell posted bond on Monda[...]
May 24
Natalya & Tamina Retain Women's Tag Team Titles Against Jax & Baszler in Raw Main Event
In the main event of tonight's episode of Raw, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya Neidhart & Tamina Snuka successfully retained their[...]
May 24
U.S. Champion Sheamus Defeats Humberto Carrillo on Raw
On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE United States Champion "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus picked up a victory over Humberto Carrillo. After the match [...]
May 24
NWA Star Paul Christy Passes Away Aged 82
WNS has received word that NWA star Paul Christy has passed away aged 82. He had been dealing with Parkinson's disease in recent years. Chrisy worked[...]
May 24
Jaxson Ryker Defeats Raw Tag Team Champion A.J. Styles on Raw
Jaxson Ryker picked up a victory over Raw Tag Team Champion A.J. Styles on tonight's episode of Raw. After getting an assist from Elias, Ryker de[...]
May 24
Matt Riddle Defeats Xavier Woods on Raw with Randy Orton's RKO Finisher
On tonight's episode of Raw, Matt Riddle picked up a win over The New Day's Xavier Woods by delivering Randy Orton's RKO finisher to Woods. After[...]
May 24
Cedric Alexander Defeats Shelton Benjamin on Monday Night Raw
On tonight's episode of Raw, Cedric Alexander picked up a victory over his former tag team partner, Shelton Benjamin. .@CedricAlexander fights[...]
May 24
Charlotte Flair Defeats Asuka on Monday Night Raw
Charlotte Flair and Asuka continued their longstanding rivalry on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, with "The Queen" picking up a victory ov[...]
May 24
Nikki Cross Outlasts Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley in Two-Minute Challenge Match on Raw
On tonight's episode of Raw, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross outlasted Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley in a Two-Minute Beat-the[...]
May 24
Kingston vs. McIntyre No. 1 Contender Match Ends in Chaos on Raw
The WWE Championship Number One Contender Match between former champions Kofi Kingston and Drew McIntyre on tonight's Raw ended in a no contest/d[...]
