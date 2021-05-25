WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
John Cena Apologizes To China After Major Backlash Over Comment Made About Taiwan
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 25, 2021
John Cena has publically issued an apology to China after referring to Taiwan as a country while doing media for Fast9.
Cena referred to Taiwan as "the first country to watch" the new movie, which caused a lot of backlash from Chinese fans. He posted an apology on the Sina Weibo social media platform
Here is what he said:
"Hi China, I’m John Cena. I’m in the middle of Fast and Furious 9 promotions. I’m doing a lot of interviews. I made a mistake in one of my interviews,” Cena said in his apology video. “Everyone was asking me if I could use Chinese – [movie] staff gave me a lot of information, so there was a lot of interviews and information.
"I made one mistake. I have to say something very, very, very important now. I love and respect China and Chinese people. I’m very, very sorry about my mistake. I apologize, I apologize, I’m very sorry. You must understand that I really love, really respect China and the Chinese people. My apologies. See you."
