John Cena Apologizes To China After Major Backlash Over Comment Made About Taiwan

John Cena has publically issued an apology to China after referring to Taiwan as a country while doing media for Fast9.

Cena referred to Taiwan as "the first country to watch" the new movie, which caused a lot of backlash from Chinese fans. He posted an apology on the Sina Weibo social media platform

Here is what he said:

"Hi China, I’m John Cena. I’m in the middle of Fast and Furious 9 promotions. I’m doing a lot of interviews. I made a mistake in one of my interviews,” Cena said in his apology video. “Everyone was asking me if I could use Chinese – [movie] staff gave me a lot of information, so there was a lot of interviews and information.

"I made one mistake. I have to say something very, very, very important now. I love and respect China and Chinese people. I’m very, very sorry about my mistake. I apologize, I apologize, I’m very sorry. You must understand that I really love, really respect China and the Chinese people. My apologies. See you."