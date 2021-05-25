Alexa Bliss Reveals Her Pet Pig Larry-Steve Has Died

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 25, 2021

WWE superstar Alexa Bliss announced today the death of her pet pig, Larry-Steve.

The WWE star claimed Larry-Steve died in severe pain after multiple veterinarians turned them away for treatment because he was just too big.

Bliss had raised Larry-Steve since 2017 and he even had his own social media page with 90,000 followers on Instagram!

Alexa posted a message revealing he died on the day before his 4th birthday.

"This morning Larry-Steve gained his Angel wings," Bliss said ... "I’m so sorry we couldn’t find you the help you needed in time."

"Some people didn’t agree to help you. But I want you to know Larry, YOUR LIFE MATTERED. We are completely heartbroken."

RIP, Larry-Steve.

Our thoughts go out to Alexa.



