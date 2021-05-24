NWA Star Paul Christy Passes Away Aged 82
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 24, 2021
WNS has received word that NWA star Paul Christy has passed away aged 82. He had been dealing with Parkinson's disease in recent years.
Chrisy worked mainly in the National Wrestling Alliance and International Championship Wrestling as well as a short stint in the World Wrestling Federation in the mid-1980s. Christy's wife, Bunny Burmeister, was also a professional wrestler and his manager.
The duo retired from the industry in 1990.
Bunny posted the following on Facebook
"By now most of you have seen my world has forever changed. the love of my life has passed away. we were together 42 years and he changed my life for the better! There will never be another even close to my sugar lips.the golden boy Paul Christy! He was so good at so many things. I loved him best as my husband.most of you might know him for his wrestling and magic tricks. I will love you until the end of time my love. You are pain free and enjoying your friends. Please watch over our family and come get me when it’s my time"
WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Paul Christy.
