Nikki Cross Outlasts Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley in Two-Minute Challenge Match on Raw
Posted By: Caylon Knox on May 24, 2021
On tonight's episode of
Raw, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross outlasted Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley in a Two-Minute Beat-the-Clock Challenge Match.
