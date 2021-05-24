Kofi Kingston & His Wife Expecting Their Third Child

WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Kofi Kingston is due to become a father for the third time. His wife announced on Instagram that they are expecting their third child to be born in November:

Natalya & Tamina Retain Women's Tag Team Titles Against Jax & Baszler in Raw Main Event

In the main event of tonight's episode of Raw, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya Neidhart & Tamina Snuka successfully retained their[...] May 24 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Raw, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya Neidhart & Tamina Snuka successfully retained their[...]

U.S. Champion Sheamus Defeats Humberto Carrillo on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE United States Champion "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus picked up a victory over Humberto Carrillo. After the match [...] May 24 - On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE United States Champion "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus picked up a victory over Humberto Carrillo. After the match [...]

NWA Star Paul Christy Passes Away Aged 82

WNS has received word that NWA star Paul Christy has passed away aged 82. He had been dealing with Parkinson's disease in recent years. Chrisy worked[...] May 24 - WNS has received word that NWA star Paul Christy has passed away aged 82. He had been dealing with Parkinson's disease in recent years. Chrisy worked[...]

Jaxson Ryker Defeats Raw Tag Team Champion A.J. Styles on Raw

Jaxson Ryker picked up a victory over Raw Tag Team Champion A.J. Styles on tonight's episode of Raw. After getting an assist from Elias, Ryker de[...] May 24 - Jaxson Ryker picked up a victory over Raw Tag Team Champion A.J. Styles on tonight's episode of Raw. After getting an assist from Elias, Ryker de[...]

Matt Riddle Defeats Xavier Woods on Raw with Randy Orton's RKO Finisher

On tonight's episode of Raw, Matt Riddle picked up a win over The New Day's Xavier Woods by delivering Randy Orton's RKO finisher to Woods. After[...] May 24 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Matt Riddle picked up a win over The New Day's Xavier Woods by delivering Randy Orton's RKO finisher to Woods. After[...]

Cedric Alexander Defeats Shelton Benjamin on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, Cedric Alexander picked up a victory over his former tag team partner, Shelton Benjamin. .@CedricAlexander fights[...] May 24 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Cedric Alexander picked up a victory over his former tag team partner, Shelton Benjamin. .@CedricAlexander fights[...]

Charlotte Flair Defeats Asuka on Monday Night Raw

Charlotte Flair and Asuka continued their longstanding rivalry on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, with "The Queen" picking up a victory ov[...] May 24 - Charlotte Flair and Asuka continued their longstanding rivalry on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, with "The Queen" picking up a victory ov[...]

Nikki Cross Outlasts Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley in Two-Minute Challenge Match on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross outlasted Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley in a Two-Minute Beat-the[...] May 24 - On tonight's episode of Raw, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross outlasted Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley in a Two-Minute Beat-the[...]

Kingston vs. McIntyre No. 1 Contender Match Ends in Chaos on Raw

The WWE Championship Number One Contender Match between former champions Kofi Kingston and Drew McIntyre on tonight's Raw ended in a no contest/d[...] May 24 - The WWE Championship Number One Contender Match between former champions Kofi Kingston and Drew McIntyre on tonight's Raw ended in a no contest/d[...]

Dana Warrior Calls Warrior Episode Of Dark Side Of The Ring 'Smut And Filth'

Dana Warrior, the late wife of The Ultimate Warrior has taken to Twitter to note that she had no involvement in the upcoming Dark Side of the Ring epi[...] May 24 - Dana Warrior, the late wife of The Ultimate Warrior has taken to Twitter to note that she had no involvement in the upcoming Dark Side of the Ring epi[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Monday Night RAW

Tonight we can expect to see more build up for the next PPV which is Hell in a Cell. The WWE Title chase is going to continue tonight as Lashley respo[...] May 24 - Tonight we can expect to see more build up for the next PPV which is Hell in a Cell. The WWE Title chase is going to continue tonight as Lashley respo[...]

Mia Yim Responds To Fans Speculating About Keith Lee

Mia Yim responded to fans who are speculating about the future of her fiance, Keith Lee. Yim posted her response on Twitter last night. She stated it[...] May 24 - Mia Yim responded to fans who are speculating about the future of her fiance, Keith Lee. Yim posted her response on Twitter last night. She stated it[...]

Eddie Edwards Posts Update After Recently Undergoing Surgery

We recently reported IMPACT Wrestling star Eddie Edwards underwent surgery last week in Nashville for appendicitis. Edwards took to Twitter on Monday [...] May 24 - We recently reported IMPACT Wrestling star Eddie Edwards underwent surgery last week in Nashville for appendicitis. Edwards took to Twitter on Monday [...]

Former WWE NXT Referee Drake Wuertz Is Returning To The Ring

Drake Wuertz, who was recently released by WWE has announced he is returning to the ring as a wrestler. He posted on Instagram the following announcem[...] May 24 - Drake Wuertz, who was recently released by WWE has announced he is returning to the ring as a wrestler. He posted on Instagram the following announcem[...]

WATCH: Trailer Released For New Mick Foley Documentary On A&E

WWE rolls on with their new A&E Biography episodes with the latest episode coming this Sunday focused on Mick Foley. The synopsis: “Biograp[...] May 24 - WWE rolls on with their new A&E Biography episodes with the latest episode coming this Sunday focused on Mick Foley. The synopsis: “Biograp[...]

WWE Status Update On Edge and John Cena

- Edge has been off WWE television since wrestling in the main event of WrestleMania 37 against Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan. Edge's absence has wor[...] May 24 - - Edge has been off WWE television since wrestling in the main event of WrestleMania 37 against Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan. Edge's absence has wor[...]

Andrade Booked For First Post-WWE Match

Andrade has been booked for his first match since leaving WWE. He will work for the Xalos promotion in Anaheim, California where he will take on luch[...] May 24 - Andrade has been booked for his first match since leaving WWE. He will work for the Xalos promotion in Anaheim, California where he will take on luch[...]

WWE Reportedly Planning More Call-Ups From NXT To The Main Roster

WWE reportedly has plans for more NXT call-ups to the main roster very soon. As seen on, Friday’s SmackDown on FOX, Rick Boogs debuted by playi[...] May 24 - WWE reportedly has plans for more NXT call-ups to the main roster very soon. As seen on, Friday’s SmackDown on FOX, Rick Boogs debuted by playi[...]

WWE Issues Liability Waiver For Upcoming Return To Live Events

WWE is ensuring they are legally protected ahead of their return to live events in July. The company issued a liability waiver for those who attend.&[...] May 24 - WWE is ensuring they are legally protected ahead of their return to live events in July. The company issued a liability waiver for those who attend.&[...]

WWE Making Big Changes To Hell In A Cell Pay-Per-View

WWE’s next pay-per-view Hell In A Cell is fast approaching but according to a report from Ringside News the company is already making drastic ch[...] May 24 - WWE’s next pay-per-view Hell In A Cell is fast approaching but according to a report from Ringside News the company is already making drastic ch[...]

Keith Lee Responds To Fan Asking What's Next

A lot of fans are wondering exactly what is happening with Keith Lee, and when we can expect to see him return. At this point and time there remains [...] May 24 - A lot of fans are wondering exactly what is happening with Keith Lee, and when we can expect to see him return. At this point and time there remains [...]

Velveteen Dream Issues Statement After WWE Release

Velveteen Dream broke silence over being released by WWE. He also issued a statement about the allegations against him. Dream was accused of having in[...] May 24 - Velveteen Dream broke silence over being released by WWE. He also issued a statement about the allegations against him. Dream was accused of having in[...]

Booker T Discusses Possible Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar Match

On the most recent episode of his podcast, Booker T discussed the possibility of a dream match between WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar. &[...] May 23 - On the most recent episode of his podcast, Booker T discussed the possibility of a dream match between WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar. &[...]