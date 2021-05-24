Dana Warrior Calls Warrior Episode Of Dark Side Of The Ring 'Smut And Filth'

Dana Warrior, the late wife of The Ultimate Warrior has taken to Twitter to note that she had no involvement in the upcoming Dark Side of the Ring episode about Warrior.

The past Sunday, A&E Biography aired a special on The Ultimate Warrior with collaboration from WWE. Writing on Instagram Dana posted a photo of Ultimate Warrior with his daughter and said,

"A daughter will change a man…two, well two, will teach him to be the man he ultimately wants to be. @aetv @wwe see how his little warrior girls raised him too."

Dana was then asked in the comments about the Dark Side of the Ring episode, to which she said, "had no part in the project. Smut and filth does not rise to my note."



