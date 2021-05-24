WWE Reportedly Planning More Call-Ups From NXT To The Main Roster

Who would you like to see WWE call up to the main roster?

It remains to be seen who will be called up.

In an update, Fightful Select noted in a recent report that WWE has plans for additional call-ups to RAW and SmackDown. The company plans call-ups from NXT and NXT UK.

As seen on, Friday’s SmackDown on FOX, Rick Boogs debuted by playing Shinsuke Nakamura’s entrance for his victory over King Baron Corbin.

WWE reportedly has plans for more NXT call-ups to the main roster very soon.

