WWE Making Big Changes To Hell In A Cell Pay-Per-View

WWE’s next pay-per-view Hell In A Cell is fast approaching but according to a report from Ringside News the company is already making drastic changes to it.

A WWE source said, "the entire card has not only not been booked” and at this point “what has been booked is already changing drastically."

It remains unclear what is changing, but we can assume some of what has been teased might be changed entirely or amended at the directive of Vince McMahon.

The pay-per-view will be the final one held by WWE inside the ThunderDome before the company goes returns to the road with touring on July 16.

We'll keep you updated.