Keith Lee Responds To Fan Asking What's Next

A lot of fans are wondering exactly what is happening with Keith Lee, and when we can expect to see him return.

At this point and time there remains some uncertainty over if he will return to the ring or not. He was once pushed as one of the top faces by WWE on their RAW TV show, but vanished weeks later before WWE's big event WrestleMania.

Keith Lee indicated that May 11th would be an important day that could define his future. The tweet remained vague and make fans speculate even more what exactly it had meant.

on May 11 is what Lee tweeted

“Today is a day that can and will define the future. The wheels can have motion and move forward….or…. they can stop completely…….Make your wheels turn. Accept no substitute.”

He did recently respond to fans who were concerned about if he was going to make a WWE ring return or not.