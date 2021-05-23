WWE Requests Another Extension In ‘Stone Cold’ Trademark Dispute

WWE recently filed for another extension in their ongoing trademark dispute with NFL Superstar Chris Jones, according to Heel By Nature.

The dispute is over the use of the ‘Stone Cold’ trademark.

WWE originally filed a complaint against Jones due to his Stone Cold LLC, which produces the Stone Cold Jones soda line. Jones believes his use of the term will not create any confusion in the marketplace.

The reason for the fifth extension is so WWE can continue to negotiate with Jones’ LLC to settle out of court.