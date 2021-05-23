The Million Dollar Belt Is Coming Back To WWE Television
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 23, 2021
During the
Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, it was revealed WWE has plans to bring back the Million Dollar Belt on NXT for the feud between Ted DiBiase and Cameron Grimes.
"Sorry to the individual that told me but Million Dollar Belt is coming back,” Zaharian said. “I don’t know for how long but they’re gonna have it on TV. People are very excited within WWE about the Million Dollar Belt."
Ted Dibiase first debuted the Million-Dollar Belt back in 1989.
This coming Tuesday night on NXT, DiBiase and Grimes will have a “Million Dollar Face-Off.”
https://wrestlr.me/68262/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed May 23
May 23 - On the most recent episode of his podcast, Booker T discussed the possibility of a dream match between WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar. &[...]
May 23
May 23 - WWE recently filed for another extension in their ongoing trademark dispute with NFL Superstar Chris Jones, according to Heel By Nature. The dispute [...]
May 23
May 23 - During the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, it was revealed WWE has plans to bring back the Million Dollar Belt on NXT for the feud between Ted DiBiase [...]
May 23
May 23 - During a recent interview on AEW’s Unrestricted podcast, AEW star Tay Conti discussed not being happy toward the end of her WWE run and the comp[...]
May 23 Enzo Amore Rushed To Hospital As revealed by Brian Alvarez and Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, former WWE star Enzo Amore was rushed to hospital last night after being "k[...]
May 23 - As revealed by Brian Alvarez and Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, former WWE star Enzo Amore was rushed to hospital last night after being "k[...]
May 22
May 22 - Former WCW Senior Vice President Eric Bischoff, who is no stranger to taking on WWE has said that AEW "has got to go head-to-head" with WWE if it is t[...]
May 22
May 22 - Earlier today Wrestling Observer announced that according to Dave Meltzer, Moose had re-signed with IMPACT Wrestling. However, the current number one [...]
May 22 Match Added To WWE Raw A second match has been added to Monday night's edition of Raw, following the announcement that Natalya and Tamina will be defending their WWE Women's[...]
May 22 - A second match has been added to Monday night's edition of Raw, following the announcement that Natalya and Tamina will be defending their WWE Women's[...]
May 21
May 21 - Aleister Black has finally returned to WWE television. During Friday's WWE SmackDown, Apollo Crews defended his Intercontinental Championship in a Fa[...]
May 21
May 21 - Dave Meltzer is reporting that Moose has signed a new IMPACT Wrestling contract. It remains unknown how long the new deal will last, but it will give[...]
May 21 WWE NXT Star Makes Debut On SmackDown Eric Bugenhagen, who worked for the WWE NXT brand made his SmackDown debut on tonight's episode. Bugenhagen was has been given the ring name of Rik B[...]
May 21 - Eric Bugenhagen, who worked for the WWE NXT brand made his SmackDown debut on tonight's episode. Bugenhagen was has been given the ring name of Rik B[...]
May 21
May 21 - AEW and WarnerMedia recently announced the new AEW program, Rampage, which is set to debut on TNT on August 13. The show will air weekly on Friday nig[...]
May 21 Moose Teases Joining WWE NXT Or AEW We reported recently that IMPACT Wrestling star Moose in nearing the end of his current contract with the promotion which expires in June. Moose has a[...]
May 21 - We reported recently that IMPACT Wrestling star Moose in nearing the end of his current contract with the promotion which expires in June. Moose has a[...]
May 21
May 21 - SITO Mobile, Ltd has filed a lawsuit against WWE alleging infringement of patents. Heel By Nature is reporting that the lawsuit was filed on May 21, [...]
May 21
May 21 - During a recent interview with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda.com, Jim Ross discussed his interactions with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon and how on[...]
May 21
May 21 - In an update on the release of The Velveteen Dream from WWE, Bryan Alvarez discussed the matter on the latest Wrestling Observer Live and noted there [...]
May 21
May 21 - Rey Fenix is reportedly dealing with an injury. AEW recently released the full list of participants for the Casino Battle Royal which will take place[...]
May 21 Davey Richards Signs Deal With MLW MLW issued the following: Davey Richards signs with MLW 2021 Open Draft first round draft pick revealed The highly anticipated 2021 Open Draft, pre[...]
May 21 - MLW issued the following: Davey Richards signs with MLW 2021 Open Draft first round draft pick revealed The highly anticipated 2021 Open Draft, pre[...]
May 21
May 21 - As reported yesterday, WWE is taking SummerSlam to Las Vegas for the company's biggest party of the summer. Dave Meltzer is reporting in the Wrestlin[...]
May 21
May 21 - WWE artist Rob Schamberger took revealed on Twitter last night that The Velveteen Dream was the most unprofessional person he’s worked with in p[...]
May 21
May 21 - IMPACT Wrestling is reportedly trying to sign recently released WWE Superstar Chelsea Green to a contract. Dave Meltzer revealed the news in the late[...]
May 21
May 21 - On this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling a new commercial for July’s Slammiversary 2021 PPV aired and once again featured references to [...]
May 21
May 21 - WWE has officially announced their return to live event touring starting Friday, July 16, 2021. Below is the official announcement from WWE.com: TAM[...]
May 20
May 20 - The viewership for this week's AEW Dynamite on TNT is in. Dynamite drew 821,000 viewers, which is down from last week's 936,000 viewers. In terms of [...]
May 20
May 20 - AEW issued the following: AEW GAMES Reveals “AEW Elite General Manager” Global Multiplayer Mode — Opportunity for Fans to Pa[...]