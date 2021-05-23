The Million Dollar Belt Is Coming Back To WWE Television

During the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, it was revealed WWE has plans to bring back the Million Dollar Belt on NXT for the feud between Ted DiBiase and Cameron Grimes.

"Sorry to the individual that told me but Million Dollar Belt is coming back,” Zaharian said. “I don’t know for how long but they’re gonna have it on TV. People are very excited within WWE about the Million Dollar Belt."

Ted Dibiase first debuted the Million-Dollar Belt back in 1989.

This coming Tuesday night on NXT, DiBiase and Grimes will have a “Million Dollar Face-Off.”