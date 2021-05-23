Enzo Amore Rushed To Hospital

As revealed by Brian Alvarez and Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, former WWE star Enzo Amore was rushed to hospital last night after being "knocked out completely" at an SWE Show in Texas, after taking a DDT to the floor. It was Amore's first match with the promotion and happened before the intermission.

As mentioned by Alvarez, “Enzo was doing a show tonight and apparently took a DDT during a spot outside and got knocked unconscious and the story was he was taken to the hospital, and hopefully, he’s alright. That’s all we know right now.”

We will follow up with the latest once more is known about Amore's condition.

UPDATE:

It would appear that Amore is now doing ok after posting the following on Twitter.