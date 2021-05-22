'AEW Has Got To Go Head To Head' With WWE Says Eric Bischoff

Former WCW Senior Vice President Eric Bischoff, who is no stranger to taking on WWE has said that AEW "has got to go head-to-head" with WWE if it is to properly compete with the wrestling giants.

Speaking with Foundation Radio, Bischoff said the following:

“Here’s what has to happen for that to be viable. AEW’s got to go head-to-head... There’s got to be a fight. There has to be a battle. Going back to storytelling, what are the stakes? Until AEW gets to the point where they’re delivering a similar-sized audience and start trying to take some real estate…it’s a war! If you want a war, you got to have a freakin’ war! You gotta do it! AEW needs to take away some WWE real estate. And when that starts happening, people will believe the war, and then they’ll be invested.”

Until recently, AEW Dynamite competed directly with NXT in the TV ratings before the latter's move to Tuesday nights, after a year and a half of what became known by fans as the 'Wednesday Night Wars'.