It's still very possible that Moose will end up re-signing with IMPACT and that negotiations are ongoing or that he's just having a bit of fun, having previously teased moves to AEW and NXT.

Earlier today Wrestling Observer announced that according to Dave Meltzer, Moose had re-signed with IMPACT Wrestling. However, the current number one contender for the IMPACT World Championship has now denied this with a simple tweet.

» More News From This Feed

Moose Denies He Has Signed A New Contract With IMPACT

Earlier today Wrestling Observer announced that according to Dave Meltzer, Moose had re-signed with IMPACT Wrestling. However, the current number one [...] May 22 - Earlier today Wrestling Observer announced that according to Dave Meltzer, Moose had re-signed with IMPACT Wrestling. However, the current number one [...]

Match Added To WWE Raw

A second match has been added to Monday night's edition of Raw, following the announcement that Natalya and Tamina will be defending their WWE Women's[...] May 22 - A second match has been added to Monday night's edition of Raw, following the announcement that Natalya and Tamina will be defending their WWE Women's[...]

Aleister Black Returns During WWE SmackDown

Aleister Black has finally returned to WWE television. During Friday's WWE SmackDown, Apollo Crews defended his Intercontinental Championship in a Fa[...] May 21 - Aleister Black has finally returned to WWE television. During Friday's WWE SmackDown, Apollo Crews defended his Intercontinental Championship in a Fa[...]

Moose Has Reportedly Signed A New IMPACT Wrestling Contract

Dave Meltzer is reporting that Moose has signed a new IMPACT Wrestling contract. It remains unknown how long the new deal will last, but it will give[...] May 21 - Dave Meltzer is reporting that Moose has signed a new IMPACT Wrestling contract. It remains unknown how long the new deal will last, but it will give[...]

WWE NXT Star Makes Debut On SmackDown

Eric Bugenhagen, who worked for the WWE NXT brand made his SmackDown debut on tonight's episode. Bugenhagen was has been given the ring name of Rik B[...] May 21 - Eric Bugenhagen, who worked for the WWE NXT brand made his SmackDown debut on tonight's episode. Bugenhagen was has been given the ring name of Rik B[...]

AEW Files Trademark For New Show ‘Rampage’

AEW and WarnerMedia recently announced the new AEW program, Rampage, which is set to debut on TNT on August 13. The show will air weekly on Friday nig[...] May 21 - AEW and WarnerMedia recently announced the new AEW program, Rampage, which is set to debut on TNT on August 13. The show will air weekly on Friday nig[...]

Moose Teases Joining WWE NXT Or AEW

We reported recently that IMPACT Wrestling star Moose in nearing the end of his current contract with the promotion which expires in June. Moose has a[...] May 21 - We reported recently that IMPACT Wrestling star Moose in nearing the end of his current contract with the promotion which expires in June. Moose has a[...]

New Lawsuit Filed Against WWE For Patent Infringement

SITO Mobile, Ltd has filed a lawsuit against WWE alleging infringement of patents. Heel By Nature is reporting that the lawsuit was filed on May 21, [...] May 21 - SITO Mobile, Ltd has filed a lawsuit against WWE alleging infringement of patents. Heel By Nature is reporting that the lawsuit was filed on May 21, [...]

Jim Ross On Vince McMahon: 'He Can Make You Or Break You'

During a recent interview with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda.com, Jim Ross discussed his interactions with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon and how on[...] May 21 - During a recent interview with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda.com, Jim Ross discussed his interactions with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon and how on[...]

Speculation On The Release Of The Velveteen Dream From WWE

In an update on the release of The Velveteen Dream from WWE, Bryan Alvarez discussed the matter on the latest Wrestling Observer Live and noted there [...] May 21 - In an update on the release of The Velveteen Dream from WWE, Bryan Alvarez discussed the matter on the latest Wrestling Observer Live and noted there [...]

Why Rey Fenix Isn't Wrestling At AEW Double Or Nothing 2021

Rey Fenix is reportedly dealing with an injury. AEW recently released the full list of participants for the Casino Battle Royal which will take place[...] May 21 - Rey Fenix is reportedly dealing with an injury. AEW recently released the full list of participants for the Casino Battle Royal which will take place[...]

Davey Richards Signs Deal With MLW

MLW issued the following: Davey Richards signs with MLW 2021 Open Draft first round draft pick revealed The highly anticipated 2021 Open Draft, pre[...] May 21 - MLW issued the following: Davey Richards signs with MLW 2021 Open Draft first round draft pick revealed The highly anticipated 2021 Open Draft, pre[...]

Rumored Stadium To Be Hosting WWE SummerSlam 2021 In Las Vegas

As reported yesterday, WWE is taking SummerSlam to Las Vegas for the company's biggest party of the summer. Dave Meltzer is reporting in the Wrestlin[...] May 21 - As reported yesterday, WWE is taking SummerSlam to Las Vegas for the company's biggest party of the summer. Dave Meltzer is reporting in the Wrestlin[...]

WWE Employee Says The Velveteen Dream Was Unprofessional To Work With

WWE artist Rob Schamberger took revealed on Twitter last night that The Velveteen Dream was the most unprofessional person he’s worked with in p[...] May 21 - WWE artist Rob Schamberger took revealed on Twitter last night that The Velveteen Dream was the most unprofessional person he’s worked with in p[...]

Recently Released WWE Superstar In Talks With IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling is reportedly trying to sign recently released WWE Superstar Chelsea Green to a contract. Dave Meltzer revealed the news in the late[...] May 21 - IMPACT Wrestling is reportedly trying to sign recently released WWE Superstar Chelsea Green to a contract. Dave Meltzer revealed the news in the late[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Teases Daniel Bryan For Slammiversary 2021 Pay-Per-View

On this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling a new commercial for July’s Slammiversary 2021 PPV aired and once again featured references to [...] May 21 - On this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling a new commercial for July’s Slammiversary 2021 PPV aired and once again featured references to [...]

WWE Officially Announces Return To Live Touring

WWE has officially announced their return to live event touring starting Friday, July 16, 2021. Below is the official announcement from WWE.com: TAM[...] May 21 - WWE has officially announced their return to live event touring starting Friday, July 16, 2021. Below is the official announcement from WWE.com: TAM[...]

Viewership For This Week's AEW Dynamite On TNT - May 19, 2021

The viewership for this week's AEW Dynamite on TNT is in. Dynamite drew 821,000 viewers, which is down from last week's 936,000 viewers. In terms of [...] May 20 - The viewership for this week's AEW Dynamite on TNT is in. Dynamite drew 821,000 viewers, which is down from last week's 936,000 viewers. In terms of [...]

AEW GAMES Announces “AEW Elite General Manager” Global Multiplayer Mode

AEW issued the following: AEW GAMES Reveals “AEW Elite General Manager” Global Multiplayer Mode — Opportunity for Fans to Pa[...] May 20 - AEW issued the following: AEW GAMES Reveals “AEW Elite General Manager” Global Multiplayer Mode — Opportunity for Fans to Pa[...]

The Velveteen Dream Has Been Released By WWE

Patrick Clark, known to WWE fans as The Velveteen Dream has been released by WWE. PWInsider broke the story today regarding the NXT star who was once[...] May 20 - Patrick Clark, known to WWE fans as The Velveteen Dream has been released by WWE. PWInsider broke the story today regarding the NXT star who was once[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Star Eddie Edwards Undergoes Appendix Surgery

As previously reported, IMPACT Wrestling star Eddie Edwards has been suffering from appendicitis. Edwards underwent surgery for appendicitis on May 1[...] May 20 - As previously reported, IMPACT Wrestling star Eddie Edwards has been suffering from appendicitis. Edwards underwent surgery for appendicitis on May 1[...]

Locations For WWE Money In The Bank and SummerSlam Pay-Per-Views Revealed

WWE has reportedly pretty much decided upon the locations for two of the next big summer pay-per-view events. Sports Illustrated is reporting that th[...] May 20 - WWE has reportedly pretty much decided upon the locations for two of the next big summer pay-per-view events. Sports Illustrated is reporting that th[...]

Update On The TNT Title When Dynamite Moves To TBS In 2022

As previously reported, All Elite Wrestling announced Dynamite will be moving from TNT to TBS starting January 2022. This has led to speculatio[...] May 20 - As previously reported, All Elite Wrestling announced Dynamite will be moving from TNT to TBS starting January 2022. This has led to speculatio[...]

Alexander Wolfe Issues Statement On His WWE Release

Alexander Wolfe issued the following statement after being released by WWE on Wednesday. His brief statement read: "Just for the record: My WWE cont[...] May 20 - Alexander Wolfe issued the following statement after being released by WWE on Wednesday. His brief statement read: "Just for the record: My WWE cont[...]