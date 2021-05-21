IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks; Entertainment services in the nature of development, creation, production, distribution, and post-production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing webisodes featuring wrestling via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through a global computer network

Fightful has revealed that the company has applied to trademark the new show name on May 17.

AEW and WarnerMedia recently announced the new AEW program, Rampage, which is set to debut on TNT on August 13. The show will air weekly on Friday nights at 10 PM EST on TNT before moving to TBS, along with Dynamite, in January 2022.

» More News From This Feed

AEW Files Trademark For New Show ‘Rampage’

AEW and WarnerMedia recently announced the new AEW program, Rampage, which is set to debut on TNT on August 13. The show will air weekly on Friday nights at 10 PM EST on TNT before moving to TBS, alon[...] May 21 - AEW and WarnerMedia recently announced the new AEW program, Rampage, which is set to debut on TNT on August 13. The show will air weekly on Friday nights at 10 PM EST on TNT before moving to TBS, alon[...]

Moose Teases Joining WWE NXT Or AEW

We reported recently that IMPACT Wrestling star Moose in nearing the end of his current contract with the promotion which expires in June. Moose has also expressed a desire to win the IMPACT World tit[...] May 21 - We reported recently that IMPACT Wrestling star Moose in nearing the end of his current contract with the promotion which expires in June. Moose has also expressed a desire to win the IMPACT World tit[...]

New Lawsuit Filed Against WWE For Patent Infringement

SITO Mobile, Ltd has filed a lawsuit against WWE alleging infringement of patents. Heel By Nature is reporting that the lawsuit was filed on May 21, 2021 in the United States Court for the Distr[...] May 21 - SITO Mobile, Ltd has filed a lawsuit against WWE alleging infringement of patents. Heel By Nature is reporting that the lawsuit was filed on May 21, 2021 in the United States Court for the Distr[...]

Jim Ross On Vince McMahon: 'He Can Make You Or Break You'

During a recent interview with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda.com, Jim Ross discussed his interactions with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon and how one should approach him. “He’s so power[...] May 21 - During a recent interview with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda.com, Jim Ross discussed his interactions with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon and how one should approach him. “He’s so power[...]

Speculation On The Release Of The Velveteen Dream From WWE

In an update on the release of The Velveteen Dream from WWE, Bryan Alvarez discussed the matter on the latest Wrestling Observer Live and noted there perhaps was more than just the #SpeakingOut accusa[...] May 21 - In an update on the release of The Velveteen Dream from WWE, Bryan Alvarez discussed the matter on the latest Wrestling Observer Live and noted there perhaps was more than just the #SpeakingOut accusa[...]

Why Rey Fenix Isn't Wrestling At AEW Double Or Nothing 2021

Rey Fenix is reportedly dealing with an injury. AEW recently released the full list of participants for the Casino Battle Royal which will take place at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 30, [...] May 21 - Rey Fenix is reportedly dealing with an injury. AEW recently released the full list of participants for the Casino Battle Royal which will take place at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 30, [...]

Davey Richards Signs Deal With MLW

MLW issued the following: Davey Richards signs with MLW 2021 Open Draft first round draft pick revealed The highly anticipated 2021 Open Draft, presented by Supershow the Game, went live last night[...] May 21 - MLW issued the following: Davey Richards signs with MLW 2021 Open Draft first round draft pick revealed The highly anticipated 2021 Open Draft, presented by Supershow the Game, went live last night[...]

Rumored Stadium To Be Hosting WWE SummerSlam 2021 In Las Vegas

As reported yesterday, WWE is taking SummerSlam to Las Vegas for the company's biggest party of the summer. Dave Meltzer is reporting in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Allegiant Stadium in Ve[...] May 21 - As reported yesterday, WWE is taking SummerSlam to Las Vegas for the company's biggest party of the summer. Dave Meltzer is reporting in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Allegiant Stadium in Ve[...]

WWE Employee Says The Velveteen Dream Was Unprofessional To Work With

WWE artist Rob Schamberger took revealed on Twitter last night that The Velveteen Dream was the most unprofessional person he’s worked with in pro wrestling. He tweeted: "Without saying anythi[...] May 21 - WWE artist Rob Schamberger took revealed on Twitter last night that The Velveteen Dream was the most unprofessional person he’s worked with in pro wrestling. He tweeted: "Without saying anythi[...]

Recently Released WWE Superstar In Talks With IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling is reportedly trying to sign recently released WWE Superstar Chelsea Green to a contract. Dave Meltzer revealed the news in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, noting Green is [...] May 21 - IMPACT Wrestling is reportedly trying to sign recently released WWE Superstar Chelsea Green to a contract. Dave Meltzer revealed the news in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, noting Green is [...]

IMPACT Wrestling Teases Daniel Bryan For Slammiversary 2021 Pay-Per-View

On this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling a new commercial for July’s Slammiversary 2021 PPV aired and once again featured references to former WWE Superstars. The one that has really go[...] May 21 - On this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling a new commercial for July’s Slammiversary 2021 PPV aired and once again featured references to former WWE Superstars. The one that has really go[...]

WWE Officially Announces Return To Live Touring

WWE has officially announced their return to live event touring starting Friday, July 16, 2021. Below is the official announcement from WWE.com: TAMFORD, Conn., May 21, 2021 — WWE wi[...] May 21 - WWE has officially announced their return to live event touring starting Friday, July 16, 2021. Below is the official announcement from WWE.com: TAMFORD, Conn., May 21, 2021 — WWE wi[...]

Viewership For This Week's AEW Dynamite On TNT - May 19, 2021

The viewership for this week's AEW Dynamite on TNT is in. Dynamite drew 821,000 viewers, which is down from last week's 936,000 viewers. In terms of the key 18-49 demographic, the show scored a 0.28 [...] May 20 - The viewership for this week's AEW Dynamite on TNT is in. Dynamite drew 821,000 viewers, which is down from last week's 936,000 viewers. In terms of the key 18-49 demographic, the show scored a 0.28 [...]

AEW GAMES Announces “AEW Elite General Manager” Global Multiplayer Mode

AEW issued the following: AEW GAMES Reveals “AEW Elite General Manager” Global Multiplayer Mode — Opportunity for Fans to Participate in Exclusive Beta — May 20, 2021 [...] May 20 - AEW issued the following: AEW GAMES Reveals “AEW Elite General Manager” Global Multiplayer Mode — Opportunity for Fans to Participate in Exclusive Beta — May 20, 2021 [...]

The Velveteen Dream Has Been Released By WWE

Patrick Clark, known to WWE fans as The Velveteen Dream has been released by WWE. PWInsider broke the story today regarding the NXT star who was once seen as a breakout star of the NXT brand, however[...] May 20 - Patrick Clark, known to WWE fans as The Velveteen Dream has been released by WWE. PWInsider broke the story today regarding the NXT star who was once seen as a breakout star of the NXT brand, however[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Star Eddie Edwards Undergoes Appendix Surgery

As previously reported, IMPACT Wrestling star Eddie Edwards has been suffering from appendicitis. Edwards underwent surgery for appendicitis on May 17, according to PWInsider. It remains unclear how [...] May 20 - As previously reported, IMPACT Wrestling star Eddie Edwards has been suffering from appendicitis. Edwards underwent surgery for appendicitis on May 17, according to PWInsider. It remains unclear how [...]

Locations For WWE Money In The Bank and SummerSlam Pay-Per-Views Revealed

WWE has reportedly pretty much decided upon the locations for two of the next big summer pay-per-view events. Sports Illustrated is reporting that that Money in the Bank on July 18, 2021 is set to ta[...] May 20 - WWE has reportedly pretty much decided upon the locations for two of the next big summer pay-per-view events. Sports Illustrated is reporting that that Money in the Bank on July 18, 2021 is set to ta[...]

Update On The TNT Title When Dynamite Moves To TBS In 2022

As previously reported, All Elite Wrestling announced Dynamite will be moving from TNT to TBS starting January 2022. This has led to speculation regarding the TNT Championship belt and if it wi[...] May 20 - As previously reported, All Elite Wrestling announced Dynamite will be moving from TNT to TBS starting January 2022. This has led to speculation regarding the TNT Championship belt and if it wi[...]

Alexander Wolfe Issues Statement On His WWE Release

Alexander Wolfe issued the following statement after being released by WWE on Wednesday. His brief statement read: "Just for the record: My WWE contract will expire on June 15th. That means I’[...] May 20 - Alexander Wolfe issued the following statement after being released by WWE on Wednesday. His brief statement read: "Just for the record: My WWE contract will expire on June 15th. That means I’[...]

Updated Card For AEW Double Or Nothing Pay-Per-View Event

Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, we have the updated card for AEW Double or Nothing which takes place on May 30th from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. AEW World Cham[...] May 20 - Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, we have the updated card for AEW Double or Nothing which takes place on May 30th from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. AEW World Cham[...]

Vanessa Borne Issues Statement On Her WWE Release

Vanessa Borne, who was released from WWE on Wednesday, issued a statement on Twitter: “Today I got the call that I will no longer be a WWE superstar, which came as quite a shock to me consideri[...] May 20 - Vanessa Borne, who was released from WWE on Wednesday, issued a statement on Twitter: “Today I got the call that I will no longer be a WWE superstar, which came as quite a shock to me consideri[...]

FOX Pushing WWE To Bring Back Live Crowds

Insider wrestling source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that FOX, the home of Friday Night SmackDown is pushing the company for the return of live crowds. "Heard from a very reliable source th[...] May 20 - Insider wrestling source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that FOX, the home of Friday Night SmackDown is pushing the company for the return of live crowds. "Heard from a very reliable source th[...]

Will Ospreay Vacates IWGP World Championship

New Japan Pro Wrestling have announced that Will Ospreay has had to relinquish his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship due to sustaining a neck injury. Ospreay won the title in a match against Kota Ib[...] May 20 - New Japan Pro Wrestling have announced that Will Ospreay has had to relinquish his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship due to sustaining a neck injury. Ospreay won the title in a match against Kota Ib[...]

Update On WWE Pay-Per-View Schedule For 2021-2022

A new commercial for the WWE Network has revealed the Money in the Bank PPV will take place in July. In addition, it also revealed that the Extreme Rules PPV will be held in October before Survivor S[...] May 19 - A new commercial for the WWE Network has revealed the Money in the Bank PPV will take place in July. In addition, it also revealed that the Extreme Rules PPV will be held in October before Survivor S[...]