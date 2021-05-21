Moose Teases Joining WWE NXT Or AEW

We reported recently that IMPACT Wrestling star Moose in nearing the end of his current contract with the promotion which expires in June. Moose has also expressed a desire to win the IMPACT World title before the end of his contract.

He has got people talking on social media with speculation he could be leaving IMPACT for AEW or WWE.

There is no word yet on if WWE, AEW, or any other promotion will sign him. He could just be playing games with his followers and actually be staying with IMPACT.

I love when you all argue about what my NeXT move is !! — THE WRESTLING GOD (@TheMooseNation) May 21, 2021

Would you like to see Moose join another promotion?