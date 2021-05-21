New Lawsuit Filed Against WWE For Patent Infringement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 21, 2021

SITO Mobile, Ltd has filed a lawsuit against WWE alleging infringement of patents.

Heel By Nature is reporting that the lawsuit was filed on May 21, 2021 in the United States Court for the District of Delaware.

Below is an excerpt from the complaint that includes 12 patents that SITO Mobile is claiming WWE has infringed:

SITO respectfully requests this Court to enter judgment in SITO’s favor and against WWE as follows:

a. finding that WWE directly infringes, literally and/or under the doctrine of equivalents, one or more claims of each of the patents-in-suit;

b. awarding SITO damages under 35 U.S.C. § 284, or otherwise permitted by law, including supplemental damages for any continued post-verdict infringement;

c. awarding SITO pre-judgment and post-judgment interest on the damages award and costs;

d. awarding costs of this action (including all disbursements) and attorney fees pursuant to 35 U.S.C. § 285, or as otherwise permitted by the law; and

e. awarding such other costs and further relief that the Court determines to be just and equitable.

