Speculation On The Release Of The Velveteen Dream From WWE

In an update on the release of The Velveteen Dream from WWE, Bryan Alvarez discussed the matter on the latest Wrestling Observer Live and noted there perhaps was more than just the #SpeakingOut accusations.

“For whatever reason, WWE clearly believes that he didn’t do anything, so that’s it. So, why was he fired? Like I said, I don’t know, but I do know this that there were a lot of problems with Velveteen Dream [that] didn’t have anything to do with any accusations. There were behavioral problems with Velveteen Dream, and Triple H, he didn’t go into a lot of detail, but when Velveteen Dream was off television Triple H said it was the result of a car accident. Was it the car accident? I don’t know, but I do know is that if you follow the career, the on-screen career of Velveteen Dream — how many times was Velveteen Dream featured and he just vanished for an extended period of time? It happened all the time. The impression I’ve been given is the reason he regularly vanished for extended periods of time was due to outside of the ring issues, whatever those might be. At some point, what can you do with the guy?”

“He had friends very, very high up, obviously. So, there were issues that some people didn’t feel comfortable going to management about because he was close with management. I heard about behavioral issues when he went to NXT. I heard issues when he went other places, whether it be EVOLVE, or whatever. There was a lot going on in Velveteen Dream.”