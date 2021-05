Why Rey Fenix Isn't Wrestling At AEW Double Or Nothing 2021

Fenix has his last AEW match on the April 14 episode of Dynamite on TNT.

In an update from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it is reported that Fenix is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury and is currently out of action. It is unclear at this stage what he is dealing with or when he will be back in the ring.

One name noticeably absent from that list was Rey Fenix.

AEW recently released the full list of participants for the Casino Battle Royal which will take place at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 30, 2021.

Davey Richards Signs Deal With MLW

MLW issued the following: Davey Richards signs with MLW 2021 Open Draft first round draft pick revealed The highly anticipated 2021 Open Draft, presented by Supershow the Game, went live last night[...] May 21 - MLW issued the following: Davey Richards signs with MLW 2021 Open Draft first round draft pick revealed The highly anticipated 2021 Open Draft, presented by Supershow the Game, went live last night[...]

Rumored Stadium To Be Hosting WWE SummerSlam 2021 In Las Vegas

As reported yesterday, WWE is taking SummerSlam to Las Vegas for the company's biggest party of the summer. Dave Meltzer is reporting in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Allegiant Stadium in Ve[...] May 21 - As reported yesterday, WWE is taking SummerSlam to Las Vegas for the company's biggest party of the summer. Dave Meltzer is reporting in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Allegiant Stadium in Ve[...]

WWE Employee Says The Velveteen Dream Was Unprofessional To Work With

WWE artist Rob Schamberger took revealed on Twitter last night that The Velveteen Dream was the most unprofessional person he’s worked with in pro wrestling. He tweeted: "Without saying anythi[...] May 21 - WWE artist Rob Schamberger took revealed on Twitter last night that The Velveteen Dream was the most unprofessional person he’s worked with in pro wrestling. He tweeted: "Without saying anythi[...]

Recently Released WWE Superstar In Talks With IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling is reportedly trying to sign recently released WWE Superstar Chelsea Green to a contract. Dave Meltzer revealed the news in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, noting Green is [...] May 21 - IMPACT Wrestling is reportedly trying to sign recently released WWE Superstar Chelsea Green to a contract. Dave Meltzer revealed the news in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, noting Green is [...]

IMPACT Wrestling Teases Daniel Bryan For Slammiversary 2021 Pay-Per-View

On this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling a new commercial for July’s Slammiversary 2021 PPV aired and once again featured references to former WWE Superstars. The one that has really go[...] May 21 - On this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling a new commercial for July’s Slammiversary 2021 PPV aired and once again featured references to former WWE Superstars. The one that has really go[...]

WWE Officially Announces Return To Live Touring

WWE has officially announced their return to live event touring starting Friday, July 16, 2021. Below is the official announcement from WWE.com: TAMFORD, Conn., May 21, 2021 — WWE wi[...] May 21 - WWE has officially announced their return to live event touring starting Friday, July 16, 2021. Below is the official announcement from WWE.com: TAMFORD, Conn., May 21, 2021 — WWE wi[...]

Viewership For This Week's AEW Dynamite On TNT - May 19, 2021

The viewership for this week's AEW Dynamite on TNT is in. Dynamite drew 821,000 viewers, which is down from last week's 936,000 viewers. In terms of the key 18-49 demographic, the show scored a 0.28 [...] May 20 - The viewership for this week's AEW Dynamite on TNT is in. Dynamite drew 821,000 viewers, which is down from last week's 936,000 viewers. In terms of the key 18-49 demographic, the show scored a 0.28 [...]

AEW GAMES Announces “AEW Elite General Manager” Global Multiplayer Mode

AEW issued the following: AEW GAMES Reveals “AEW Elite General Manager” Global Multiplayer Mode — Opportunity for Fans to Participate in Exclusive Beta — May 20, 2021 [...] May 20 - AEW issued the following: AEW GAMES Reveals “AEW Elite General Manager” Global Multiplayer Mode — Opportunity for Fans to Participate in Exclusive Beta — May 20, 2021 [...]

The Velveteen Dream Has Been Released By WWE

Patrick Clark, known to WWE fans as The Velveteen Dream has been released by WWE. PWInsider broke the story today regarding the NXT star who was once seen as a breakout star of the NXT brand, however[...] May 20 - Patrick Clark, known to WWE fans as The Velveteen Dream has been released by WWE. PWInsider broke the story today regarding the NXT star who was once seen as a breakout star of the NXT brand, however[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Star Eddie Edwards Undergoes Appendix Surgery

As previously reported, IMPACT Wrestling star Eddie Edwards has been suffering from appendicitis. Edwards underwent surgery for appendicitis on May 17, according to PWInsider. It remains unclear how [...] May 20 - As previously reported, IMPACT Wrestling star Eddie Edwards has been suffering from appendicitis. Edwards underwent surgery for appendicitis on May 17, according to PWInsider. It remains unclear how [...]

Locations For WWE Money In The Bank and SummerSlam Pay-Per-Views Revealed

WWE has reportedly pretty much decided upon the locations for two of the next big summer pay-per-view events. Sports Illustrated is reporting that that Money in the Bank on July 18, 2021 is set to ta[...] May 20 - WWE has reportedly pretty much decided upon the locations for two of the next big summer pay-per-view events. Sports Illustrated is reporting that that Money in the Bank on July 18, 2021 is set to ta[...]

Update On The TNT Title When Dynamite Moves To TBS In 2022

As previously reported, All Elite Wrestling announced Dynamite will be moving from TNT to TBS starting January 2022. This has led to speculation regarding the TNT Championship belt and if it wi[...] May 20 - As previously reported, All Elite Wrestling announced Dynamite will be moving from TNT to TBS starting January 2022. This has led to speculation regarding the TNT Championship belt and if it wi[...]

Alexander Wolfe Issues Statement On His WWE Release

Alexander Wolfe issued the following statement after being released by WWE on Wednesday. His brief statement read: "Just for the record: My WWE contract will expire on June 15th. That means I’[...] May 20 - Alexander Wolfe issued the following statement after being released by WWE on Wednesday. His brief statement read: "Just for the record: My WWE contract will expire on June 15th. That means I’[...]

Updated Card For AEW Double Or Nothing Pay-Per-View Event

Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, we have the updated card for AEW Double or Nothing which takes place on May 30th from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. AEW World Cham[...] May 20 - Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, we have the updated card for AEW Double or Nothing which takes place on May 30th from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. AEW World Cham[...]

Vanessa Borne Issues Statement On Her WWE Release

Vanessa Borne, who was released from WWE on Wednesday, issued a statement on Twitter: “Today I got the call that I will no longer be a WWE superstar, which came as quite a shock to me consideri[...] May 20 - Vanessa Borne, who was released from WWE on Wednesday, issued a statement on Twitter: “Today I got the call that I will no longer be a WWE superstar, which came as quite a shock to me consideri[...]

FOX Pushing WWE To Bring Back Live Crowds

Insider wrestling source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that FOX, the home of Friday Night SmackDown is pushing the company for the return of live crowds. "Heard from a very reliable source th[...] May 20 - Insider wrestling source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that FOX, the home of Friday Night SmackDown is pushing the company for the return of live crowds. "Heard from a very reliable source th[...]

Will Ospreay Vacates IWGP World Championship

New Japan Pro Wrestling have announced that Will Ospreay has had to relinquish his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship due to sustaining a neck injury. Ospreay won the title in a match against Kota Ib[...] May 20 - New Japan Pro Wrestling have announced that Will Ospreay has had to relinquish his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship due to sustaining a neck injury. Ospreay won the title in a match against Kota Ib[...]

Update On WWE Pay-Per-View Schedule For 2021-2022

A new commercial for the WWE Network has revealed the Money in the Bank PPV will take place in July. In addition, it also revealed that the Extreme Rules PPV will be held in October before Survivor S[...] May 19 - A new commercial for the WWE Network has revealed the Money in the Bank PPV will take place in July. In addition, it also revealed that the Extreme Rules PPV will be held in October before Survivor S[...]

Mick Foley’s Daughter Noelle Diagnosed With Hyperacusis

Mick Foley’s daughter Noelle has revealed on social media that she has been diagnosed with Hyperacusis. Hyperacusis is a hearing disorder that makes it hard to deal with everyday sounds. Y[...] May 19 - Mick Foley’s daughter Noelle has revealed on social media that she has been diagnosed with Hyperacusis. Hyperacusis is a hearing disorder that makes it hard to deal with everyday sounds. Y[...]

Jon Moxley Says He ‘Feels Like Crap’ Every Day

During a recent interview with ITRWrestling.com, AEW star Jon Moxley talked about the hardest part of being a pro-wrestler. “I usually feel like crap most of the day, every day. The best I ever[...] May 19 - During a recent interview with ITRWrestling.com, AEW star Jon Moxley talked about the hardest part of being a pro-wrestler. “I usually feel like crap most of the day, every day. The best I ever[...]

How Much Money AEW Getting For Their New Rampage Show

We reported earlier today, there are some major changes coming to AEW later this year and in 2022. AEW plans to introduce a new show "Rampage" which will debut in August, as well as four quarterly sp[...] May 19 - We reported earlier today, there are some major changes coming to AEW later this year and in 2022. AEW plans to introduce a new show "Rampage" which will debut in August, as well as four quarterly sp[...]

More WWE Releases Confirmed Today

As previously reported, WWE NXT referee and former wrestler Drake Wuertz has been released from WWE. In addition, we also reported the release of referee Jake Clemons. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com i[...] May 19 - As previously reported, WWE NXT referee and former wrestler Drake Wuertz has been released from WWE. In addition, we also reported the release of referee Jake Clemons. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com i[...]

WWE NXT Referees Drake Young And Jake Clemons Reportedly Released

WWE NXT referee Drake Young (Drake Wuertz) is reportedly gone from WWE. There's no word on what exactly lead to him being released, but PWInsider is reporting he got released earlier today. He[...] May 19 - WWE NXT referee Drake Young (Drake Wuertz) is reportedly gone from WWE. There's no word on what exactly lead to him being released, but PWInsider is reporting he got released earlier today. He[...]