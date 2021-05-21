Davey Richards Signs Deal With MLW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 21, 2021

MLW issued the following:

Davey Richards signs with MLW

2021 Open Draft first round draft pick revealed

The highly anticipated 2021 Open Draft, presented by Supershow the Game, went live last night featuring Davey Richards being the first new wrestler to be drafted. Watch round 1 of the MLW Open Draft at: https://youtu.be/4g0V8dxkgc0.

Major League Wrestling today confirmed Richards has signed exclusively with Major League Wrestling and will make his MLW debut July 10th in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena (buy tickets).

“Davey isn’t just a world class workhorse, he’s a beast, one that’s going to instantly change the dimension of the in-ring product in MLW,” said MLW CEO & Founder Court Bauer. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for Davey, he’s been one of my favorites to watch for over a decade and I’m happy to welcome him to our newly expanded roster.”

Davey Richards’ bio is now available at: https://mlw.com/davey-richards/.

Also announced as returning for the new season of MLW:

Ross Von Erich

Marshall Von Erich

King Muertes

Gino Medina

Live coverage of the 2021 Open Draft continues as Alicia Atout hosts round 2 next Thursday at 7 p.m. ET at: https://www.youtube.com/majorleaguewrestling.

