WWE Officially Announces Return To Live Touring
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 21, 2021
WWE has officially announced their return to live event touring starting Friday, July 16, 2021.
Below is the official announcement from WWE.com:
TAMFORD, Conn., May 21, 2021 — WWE will return to Live Event touring with a 25-city schedule through Labor Day. The tour will debut this July in Texas with a trio of shows:
Friday, July 16: SmackDown – Toyota Center in Houston
Sunday, July 18: Money In The Bank – Dickies Arena in Fort Worth Monday, July 19: Raw – American Airlines Center in Dallas Tickets for the live events in Houston, Fort Worth and Dallas go on sale this Wednesday, May 26 at 11 a.m. ET.
Additional tour stops and on-sale dates will be announced in the coming weeks.
