AEW GAMES Announces “AEW Elite General Manager” Global Multiplayer Mode

AEW issued the following:

AEW GAMES Reveals “AEW Elite General Manager” Global Multiplayer Mode

— Opportunity for Fans to Participate in Exclusive Beta —

May 20, 2021 – During a special event hosted on YouTube, AEW GAMES pulled back the curtain on its highly anticipated AEW Elite General Manager (GM) mobile game. Aubrey Edwards, executive producer of AEW Elite GM and AEW referee, shared plans for the game’s global PvP multiplayer feature as well as an exclusive beta testing opportunity for fans.

Developed by Crystallized Games, AEW Elite GM signals the evolution of the simulator genre, taking the strategic elements of simulation and fantasy games to create a competitive and engaging space for fans. While most management simulator games are only single-player focused with opponents represented by AIs, AEW Elite GM additionally features multiplayer capabilities and a ladder system which injects dynamic, human-vs-human action and a refreshing new challenge into the classic GM genre.

Previously Edwards has showcased how players will take on the role of bookers for AEW DYNAMITE, drafting a roster of wrestlers, building matches, and running the show to generate revenue, new fans and effects on wrestlers’ stamina and morale. In addition to today’s multiplayer announcement, Edwards confirmed that fans worldwide will be able to compete head to-head for the ultimate title of Elite GM of AEW DYNAMITE.

The second half of the virtual event was dedicated to announcing AEW Elite GM’s Public Closed Beta, which kicks off next week. Fans interested in an opportunity to participate can register online at https://bit.ly/EGMbeta.

“We’ve said from the beginning that it’s imperative we listen to our fans and strive to implement their feedback into our games,” said Aubrey Edwards, executive producer of AEW Elite GM and AEW referee. “We’re excited to give our fans a voice as we take this beloved genre to new heights and deliver an authentically AEW experience on a global scale.”

“We’ve spent more than a year dissecting the wrestling GM genre, analyzing feedback and rebuilding it in a way that appeals to today’s fans,” said Stephen Kim, CEO of Crystallized Games. “AEW Elite GM takes the best elements of the simulator genre to create an immersive experience that wrestling fans will love. We’re excited to put the responsibility of calling the shots in the hands of wrestling fans.”

AEW first announced its plans to reimagine the gaming world during a star-studded virtual event in November 2020. AEW Casino: Double or Nothing, which debuted in March 2021, was the first of three gaming titles under the AEW GAMES brand. AEW Elite GM is the second title, and the third is a new console game being developed with YUKE’S.