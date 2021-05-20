Edwards has been a top name in IMPACT in recent years and prior to this setback he looked to be in for push following his and FinJuice's win over The Elite at Under Siege.

Edwards underwent surgery for appendicitis on May 17, according to PWInsider. It remains unclear how much ring action he will miss but recovery can be up to 3 months.

The Velveteen Dream Has Been Released By WWE

Patrick Clark, known to WWE fans as The Velveteen Dream has been released by WWE. PWInsider broke the story today regarding the NXT star who was once seen as a breakout star of the NXT brand, however[...] May 20 - Patrick Clark, known to WWE fans as The Velveteen Dream has been released by WWE. PWInsider broke the story today regarding the NXT star who was once seen as a breakout star of the NXT brand, however[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Star Eddie Edwards Undergoes Appendix Surgery

As previously reported, IMPACT Wrestling star Eddie Edwards has been suffering from appendicitis. Edwards underwent surgery for appendicitis on May 17, according to PWInsider. It remains unclear how [...] May 20 - As previously reported, IMPACT Wrestling star Eddie Edwards has been suffering from appendicitis. Edwards underwent surgery for appendicitis on May 17, according to PWInsider. It remains unclear how [...]

Locations For WWE Money In The Bank and SummerSlam Pay-Per-Views Revealed

WWE has reportedly pretty much decided upon the locations for two of the next big summer pay-per-view events. Sports Illustrated is reporting that that Money in the Bank on July 18, 2021 is set to ta[...] May 20 - WWE has reportedly pretty much decided upon the locations for two of the next big summer pay-per-view events. Sports Illustrated is reporting that that Money in the Bank on July 18, 2021 is set to ta[...]

Update On The TNT Title When Dynamite Moves To TBS In 2022

As previously reported, All Elite Wrestling announced Dynamite will be moving from TNT to TBS starting January 2022. This has led to speculation regarding the TNT Championship belt and if it wi[...] May 20 - As previously reported, All Elite Wrestling announced Dynamite will be moving from TNT to TBS starting January 2022. This has led to speculation regarding the TNT Championship belt and if it wi[...]

Alexander Wolfe Issues Statement On His WWE Release

Alexander Wolfe issued the following statement after being released by WWE on Wednesday. His brief statement read: "Just for the record: My WWE contract will expire on June 15th. That means I’[...] May 20 - Alexander Wolfe issued the following statement after being released by WWE on Wednesday. His brief statement read: "Just for the record: My WWE contract will expire on June 15th. That means I’[...]

Updated Card For AEW Double Or Nothing Pay-Per-View Event

Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, we have the updated card for AEW Double or Nothing which takes place on May 30th from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. AEW World Cham[...] May 20 - Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, we have the updated card for AEW Double or Nothing which takes place on May 30th from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. AEW World Cham[...]

Vanessa Borne Issues Statement On Her WWE Release

Vanessa Borne, who was released from WWE on Wednesday, issued a statement on Twitter: “Today I got the call that I will no longer be a WWE superstar, which came as quite a shock to me consideri[...] May 20 - Vanessa Borne, who was released from WWE on Wednesday, issued a statement on Twitter: “Today I got the call that I will no longer be a WWE superstar, which came as quite a shock to me consideri[...]

FOX Pushing WWE To Bring Back Live Crowds

Insider wrestling source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that FOX, the home of Friday Night SmackDown is pushing the company for the return of live crowds. "Heard from a very reliable source th[...] May 20 - Insider wrestling source @WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that FOX, the home of Friday Night SmackDown is pushing the company for the return of live crowds. "Heard from a very reliable source th[...]

Will Ospreay Vacates IWGP World Championship

New Japan Pro Wrestling have announced that Will Ospreay has had to relinquish his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship due to sustaining a neck injury. Ospreay won the title in a match against Kota Ib[...] May 20 - New Japan Pro Wrestling have announced that Will Ospreay has had to relinquish his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship due to sustaining a neck injury. Ospreay won the title in a match against Kota Ib[...]

Update On WWE Pay-Per-View Schedule For 2021-2022

A new commercial for the WWE Network has revealed the Money in the Bank PPV will take place in July. In addition, it also revealed that the Extreme Rules PPV will be held in October before Survivor S[...] May 19 - A new commercial for the WWE Network has revealed the Money in the Bank PPV will take place in July. In addition, it also revealed that the Extreme Rules PPV will be held in October before Survivor S[...]

Mick Foley’s Daughter Noelle Diagnosed With Hyperacusis

Mick Foley’s daughter Noelle has revealed on social media that she has been diagnosed with Hyperacusis. Hyperacusis is a hearing disorder that makes it hard to deal with everyday sounds. Y[...] May 19 - Mick Foley’s daughter Noelle has revealed on social media that she has been diagnosed with Hyperacusis. Hyperacusis is a hearing disorder that makes it hard to deal with everyday sounds. Y[...]

Jon Moxley Says He ‘Feels Like Crap’ Every Day

During a recent interview with ITRWrestling.com, AEW star Jon Moxley talked about the hardest part of being a pro-wrestler. “I usually feel like crap most of the day, every day. The best I ever[...] May 19 - During a recent interview with ITRWrestling.com, AEW star Jon Moxley talked about the hardest part of being a pro-wrestler. “I usually feel like crap most of the day, every day. The best I ever[...]

How Much Money AEW Getting For Their New Rampage Show

We reported earlier today, there are some major changes coming to AEW later this year and in 2022. AEW plans to introduce a new show "Rampage" which will debut in August, as well as four quarterly sp[...] May 19 - We reported earlier today, there are some major changes coming to AEW later this year and in 2022. AEW plans to introduce a new show "Rampage" which will debut in August, as well as four quarterly sp[...]

More WWE Releases Confirmed Today

As previously reported, WWE NXT referee and former wrestler Drake Wuertz has been released from WWE. In addition, we also reported the release of referee Jake Clemons. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com i[...] May 19 - As previously reported, WWE NXT referee and former wrestler Drake Wuertz has been released from WWE. In addition, we also reported the release of referee Jake Clemons. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com i[...]

WWE NXT Referees Drake Young And Jake Clemons Reportedly Released

WWE NXT referee Drake Young (Drake Wuertz) is reportedly gone from WWE. There's no word on what exactly lead to him being released, but PWInsider is reporting he got released earlier today. He[...] May 19 - WWE NXT referee Drake Young (Drake Wuertz) is reportedly gone from WWE. There's no word on what exactly lead to him being released, but PWInsider is reporting he got released earlier today. He[...]

AEW Dynamite Is Moving

AEW have just revealed that AEW Dynamite will be changing channels from January 2022, moving from TNT to TBS. In the same announcement, they also revealed that a new one-hour show, AEW: Rampage, will [...] May 19 - AEW have just revealed that AEW Dynamite will be changing channels from January 2022, moving from TNT to TBS. In the same announcement, they also revealed that a new one-hour show, AEW: Rampage, will [...]

David Arquette Sent Nick Gage A Strange Gift As Payment For Documentary

Back in 2018, one of the most unexpected matches in wrestling history took place, as former WCW World Champion David Arquette faced the notoriously brutal Nick Gage in a Death Match at an event hosted[...] May 19 - Back in 2018, one of the most unexpected matches in wrestling history took place, as former WCW World Champion David Arquette faced the notoriously brutal Nick Gage in a Death Match at an event hosted[...]

MVP Responds To WWE Wrestlemania Backlash Match Criticism

The lumberjack match at WWE Wrestlemania Backlash between The Miz and Damien Priest has certainly divided opinion across the wrestling community, with many feeling that the inclusion of zombies was a [...] May 19 - The lumberjack match at WWE Wrestlemania Backlash between The Miz and Damien Priest has certainly divided opinion across the wrestling community, with many feeling that the inclusion of zombies was a [...]

More Announced For AEW's Casino Battle Royale Match At Double Or Nothing

More contestants were announced for the Casino Battle Royale match for AEW Double or Nothing on Tuesday's episode of AEW Dark. Joining Christian and Matt Sydal for the opportunity to receive an AEW W[...] May 19 - More contestants were announced for the Casino Battle Royale match for AEW Double or Nothing on Tuesday's episode of AEW Dark. Joining Christian and Matt Sydal for the opportunity to receive an AEW W[...]

Mega Championship Match Confirmed For Triplemania XXIX

Earlier this month Andrade made a shock appearance in AAA and instantly challenged the current AEW, Impact, and AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega to a match. After a few weeks of consideration, Omega has [...] May 19 - Earlier this month Andrade made a shock appearance in AAA and instantly challenged the current AEW, Impact, and AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega to a match. After a few weeks of consideration, Omega has [...]

New WWE 24/7 Champion Crowned On Last Night's Raw

The WWE 24/7 Championship last night saw its 142nd title change in its two-year history last night on WWE Raw, with R-Truth seeing his 51st reign come to an end thanks to a surprise sneak attack by Ak[...] May 18 - The WWE 24/7 Championship last night saw its 142nd title change in its two-year history last night on WWE Raw, with R-Truth seeing his 51st reign come to an end thanks to a surprise sneak attack by Ak[...]

WWE Wrestlemania Backlash Match Reportedly Pre-Taped

Bryan Alvarez has reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the lumberjack match involving The Miz and Damien Priest was pre-taped. The match has come under some heavy criticism due to the incl[...] May 18 - Bryan Alvarez has reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the lumberjack match involving The Miz and Damien Priest was pre-taped. The match has come under some heavy criticism due to the incl[...]

Jon Moxley's Autobiography Release Date Announced

'MOX', the new autobiography written by former AEW and WWE Champion Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose) will be released via Permuted Press on November 2nd 2021. Permuted Press previously releas[...] May 18 - 'MOX', the new autobiography written by former AEW and WWE Champion Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose) will be released via Permuted Press on November 2nd 2021. Permuted Press previously releas[...]

WWE Championship Result On Raw (SPOILERS)

It was all a ruse! So it turns out that the open challenge set by MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley wasn't for the WWE Championship after all. Kofi Kingston, who had already competed earlier i[...] May 17 - It was all a ruse! So it turns out that the open challenge set by MVP and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley wasn't for the WWE Championship after all. Kofi Kingston, who had already competed earlier i[...]