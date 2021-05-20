Update On The TNT Title When Dynamite Moves To TBS In 2022

As previously reported, All Elite Wrestling announced Dynamite will be moving from TNT to TBS starting January 2022.

This has led to speculation regarding the TNT Championship belt and if it will be renamed when the move happens.

During today's Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked about the title possibly being renamed. He noted that the current plan is for AEW to keep the TNT Championship name as when they make their move to TBS it will be on the name network owned by WarnerMedia

Do you think AEW should change the name of the TNT Championship?