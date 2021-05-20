Will Ospreay Vacates IWGP World Championship

New Japan Pro Wrestling have announced that Will Ospreay has had to relinquish his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship due to sustaining a neck injury. Ospreay won the title in a match against Kota Ibushi at Sakura Genesis 2021 in April.

NJPW released the following statement:

"On May 4’s night two of Wrestling Dontaku in Fukuoka, Will Ospreay sustained a neck injury. As a result, Ospreay will not be participating in the next series of events and will instead return to the UK for treatment and rehabilitation.

There is no timetable for Ospreay’s return to action at this time, and as a result, his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be vacated.

Further announcements on the status of the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be made at a later date."

It is currently unknown how long Ospreay will be out of action.