Mick Foley’s Daughter Noelle Diagnosed With Hyperacusis

Mick Foley’s daughter Noelle has revealed on social media that she has been diagnosed with Hyperacusis.

Hyperacusis is a hearing disorder that makes it hard to deal with everyday sounds. You might also hear it called sound or noise sensitivity. If you have it, certain sounds may seem unbearably loud even though people around you don't seem to notice them.

She posted:

“My Hyperacusis was brought on by my concussion in 2019, and it was mild in the beginning, but unfortunately it has gotten worse over time. I’ve had several HORRIBLE setbacks in my recovery due to sounds, making it feel like my full recovery is light years away. If any of you are living with Hyperacusis you know darn well that it is an EXTREMELY debilitating condition to live with. It’d recently been severely affecting my every day life from grocery shopping, driving, restaurants, and even just being around people, including my family.”