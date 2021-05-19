How Much Money AEW Getting For Their New Rampage Show

We reported earlier today, there are some major changes coming to AEW later this year and in 2022.

AEW plans to introduce a new show "Rampage" which will debut in August, as well as four quarterly specials and finally, the move of Dynamite to TBS in 2022.

The upcoming changes are being viewed as very positive with PWInsider reporting that AEW is receiving in excess of "eight figures" from WarnerMedia for both the new show, specials.

Below is a statement from TNT and TBS General Manager Brett Weitz:

“Both TBS and TNT have an incredibly storied history with wrestling, so the idea of us being able to put more AEW onto TBS is a natural fit. Did the NHL have anything to do with it? Sure. NHL had something to do with it. NBA had something to do with it, the college schedule, the ton of preemptions. When we looked where the consumer’s gonna be, where wrestling fans were going to be, we want to give them the most opportunity to consume as many shows as possible. We felt TBS had an opportunity to be the network and the best platform for expansion."