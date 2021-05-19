More WWE Releases Confirmed Today

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 19, 2021

As previously reported, WWE NXT referee and former wrestler Drake Wuertz has been released from WWE. In addition, we also reported the release of referee Jake Clemons.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is also reporting the releases of Alexander Wolfe, Jessamyn Duke, Vanessa Bourne, Skyler Story, Ezra Judge, and Kavita Devi,

Johnson noted, "We are told those released are being told it is due to budget cuts.

There is an expectation among those we’ve spoken to of more releases coming, so stay tuned."