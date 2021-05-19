WWE NXT Referees Drake Young And Jake Clemons Reportedly Released

WWE NXT referee Drake Young (Drake Wuertz) is reportedly gone from WWE.

There's no word on what exactly lead to him being released, but PWInsider is reporting he got released earlier today.

He has been a part of WWE since 2014 after he had an in ring career on the indie scene, and was the head ref for WWE NXT.

In recent months there'd been some concerns about Young as he was wrapped up in controversy due to his political beliefs, and how he went about it.

Besides Drake, it also appears Jake Clemons got the axe. He signed back in October of 2020 after he was working as a ref on the indie scene for the past 14 years.